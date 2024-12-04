The Ultimate Latin Music Vibe: Artists You Should Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in middle school, I diScovered Latin music. I had friends who put me on to different music and artists and instantly fell in love. My taste in music varies from country, rap, pop, and more but Latin music just has a special place in my heart. For one, I love the language and feel that it is one of the most romantic in the world. This past summer, I studied abroad in Spain and the nightlife there is so different. I found myself discovering new music, many of which have made it to my everyday playlist. Therefore, in this article, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite artists and some of their popular songs!

Known for his unique blend of corridos tumbados (a more modern take on singing about stories, people, events, etc…) and reggaeton (a combination of reggae, hip hop, salsa, and hip hop).

Popular songs- “BELLAKEO”, “Lagunas”, “Ella Baila Sola”

A Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Bad Bunny is one of the most well-known stars in the Latin music industry.

Popular songs- “Callaita”, “Andrea”, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

A Columbian singer known for her reggaeton and Latin pop hits. She’s truly become a leading female figure in the Latin music industry.

Popular songs- “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”, “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA”, “UNA NOCHE EN MEDELLÍN-REMIX”

A Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Rauw Alejandro is known for his catchy and romantic reggaeton songs.

Popular songs- “Desesperados”, “DILUVIO”, “Santa”

A Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Ozuna is known for his reggaeton and trap music (he’s also one of my OGs from middle school!)

Popular songs- “Se Preparó”, “Si No Te Quiere”, “El Farsante”

A Colombian American singer and songwriter, Kali Uchis mixes R&B, soul, and Latin influences into her music. She’s truly an angelic artist and her music is beautiful.

Popular songs- “telepatía”, “Igual Que Un Ángel (with Peso Pluma)”, “Moonlight”

A Chilean rapper and singer, Cris Mj is known for his reggaeton and trap music.

Popular songs- “Una Noche en Medellín”, “Ponte Bonita”, “Gata Only”

An Argentine rapper and singer, Nicki Nicole is known for her collaborations with pop and reggaeton.

Popular songs- “Por las Noches- Remix”, “qué le pasa conmigo”, “Una Foto Remix (feat. Emilia)”

I truly have an appreciation for Latin music, and depending on your mood, you’ll always find a song that’s right for you. Don’t wait. Head on over to your Spotify, give these a listen, and add them to your playlist. I hope you enjoy!