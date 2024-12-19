This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

In the glittering world of reality television, few franchises have captivated audiences like Love Island. Equal parts steamy romance, messy drama, and cringe-worthy antics, the show’s seemingly shallow surface masks its ability to provide a cultural mirror—albeit a distorted, overly bronzed one. Watching Love Island is like witnessing a car crash: chaotic, emotionally jarring, yet utterly impossible to look away from.

The Birth of a Phenomenon

The original Love Island debuted in 2005 as a celebrity dating show on the UK’s ITV. It didn’t go to the plan the network hoped it would, and was canceled after only a season. Its subsequent reboot of the same name that we all know and love aired in 2015 with the fresh concept of taking ordinary singles “looking for love” and putting them in an isolated villa under twenty-four watch. Since that very first episode aired of season 1 the series has expanded into a television juggernaut adapting its reality formula across the globe for the viewing pleasure of other countries such as the U.S., Australia, Finland, Germany, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, and Sweden.

What puts this show possibly above the rest and has more or less created an example for other shows to follow is its ability to expose human nature and insecurities. All of the contestants have applied because they believe they are objectively the most attractive planet in their borough and there’s no “birds” that fit their ideal type. As the show progresses however these young 20 year old’s have been stuck in a villa together all day everyday for maybe three weeks and everything starts falling apart. People start to become extremely jealous, heartbreak happens as if they’ve been together for ten years and not three days, and just the occasional crisis in the earlier seasons about who actually knows what (there wasn’t an alcohol limit then, and they were smoking as if their lives depended on it). But that’s part of the appeal though is it not? Seeing people be messy and real six out of the seven days of the week on national television. It’s looking at yourself in the mirror, but never having to admit that you have a problem, just saying these people getting a free vacation do.

Paradise Meets Pandemonium

At its core, Love Island is a high-stakes dating experiment. A group of attractive, often questionably employed singles are shoved in a luxurious villa, tasked with “coupling up” to find love—or, failing that, Instagram followers and random brand deals. Relationships form and collapse under the unrelenting gaze of cameras and the sheer lack of sunscreen and brain cells.

It’s a setup that practically guarantees drama: throw together volatile personalities, sprinkle in alcohol, and add challenges engineered to humiliate. Whether it’s recoupling’s that leave contestants in tears or shock arrivals that disrupt “alliances” (aka friendship couples to coast farther), Love Island thrives on unpredictability. Oh! The “winning” couple at the end wins 50,000 British pounds–only one of the partners wins the money and is able to split or steal, shocker, no one’s ever stolen the money which is kind of boring. Another interesting point to make is that out of the UK series there’s a “Winner’s Curse” among fans, because so many of the winning couples from the past don’t last–but 2nd-4th place do–so favorite couples are pushed to fall further down the ranking at the finale in order to ward of the bad juju.

There’d Be Nothing Without Them

The contestants–or “Islanders”–are the lifeblood of this program. Entering as singles, with “hopes of finding love” and avoiding elimination. While the show is about love, it often gets overshadowed by the friendships formed between Islanders that will last long outside the villa. Islanders now frequently leave the show as celebrities from their portrayal on the show, leveraging their new found fame and careers in entertainment, fashion, or social media–for the girls specifically, it’s trying to beat each other for the coveted Boohoo or Pretty Little Thing collab.

Without the “characters” of the Island, there would be a loss in its appeal, but that’s also due to production as well. They edit and work their magic lining people up to fall into recognizable archetypes season after season. There’s always a “nice guy’’ who gets friend zoned but will allow him to make it farther in the game. The bombshell who will stir the pot and is willing to “step on toes” because “this isn’t friendship island.” Of course, last but not least, the couple who everyone is rooting for–until they implode either inside or outside the villa. Watching them all collide makes you feel like you’re running a 102 degree fever and you’re tripping on your antibiotics, but I swear it’s all real.

Some of my favorite Islanders coincidently come from my favorite seasons, and objectively they are the “Fan Favorites” for a reason:

Season 3: The top 5 couples were amazing (there are a few other people in this season that aren’t favorites, but are memorable for moments on the show that will last beyond their time)

Season 4: Dani, Laura A., Megan, Wes, Alex, Jack F., Georgia, Zara, Eyal (I’ve seen Eyal in person on last June in London on a whim and it was the best moment of my entire life)

Season 5: One of the best seasons to ever exist, if you’re getting into love island either start with this one or 3 and go on from there.

Season 7: Millie and Chloe

Season 8: Great personalities once again (Same day in London I saw Davide and Ekin-Su, it was like I was getting away with highway robbery)

When it Rains it Pours

Of course, there is no reality TV without its controversies, especially Love Island. Over the course of its time on air critics and fans have called out the show and ITV for their lack in diversity of contestants–specifically promoting unrealistic beauty standards and not having contestants who are plus sized (GlamourUK), encouraging toxic behavior (The Independent), and failure to provide adequate mental health support to contestants (The Daily Cougar). Things such as these, especially the loss of 2 contestants and a former host due to the struggle of their mental health because of the hate they receive from the public is a wake up call and a reminder to the dark realities that these are real people we’re watching. The line between real and fake is dangerously thin and it takes everyone, viewers, media, and previous contestants to be reminded of that once in a while.

Why You Can’t Stop Watching

So after everything that’s telling us not to, why do we keep watching? It’s simply because Love Island caters to an insistent need to have a glimpse into the relationships of others, more so the ones under duress– cue Hurricane Anna from season 5. Though every summer we sit down and turn on our TV for the same regurgitated nonsense, there’s a sense of comfort in it for everyone. Viewers don’t just watch the show and hour every night either–no no–it becomes dissected, a meme, and argued over online. Contestants blow up and become the next influencers of tomorrow. Post-villa drama becomes a never-ending social media war of make-ups, break-ups, and failed brand deals that we eat up every second of.

I can’t lie, I will queue up for every season and DM my closest girlfriend when the official Instagram starts making ominous posts at the end of May with Maya Jama, because we’re part of the problem. But we’re so far in the hole that different British accents and cringey lingo start to fall out of my mouth when the weather gets warmer. Love it or hate it, Love Island won’t be making its exit from TV anytime soon, and honestly, everyone needs an escape at the end of the day–no matter how chaotic it can be.

*You can watch Love Island (UK and Australia) on Hulu. Select seasons of Love Island (USA) can be viewed on Peacock.