Spring Break is gone but there is time to plan for the next one. During this time, there can be a lot to do depending on the money you are willing to spend, your energy levels, or what your friends are up for. You may not be able to take a grand trip to Cancún, Mexico. The school semester rigor may be catching up to you and all you want to do is stay at home. Or you planned a trip with your friends and all of a sudden they bailed. No matter your situation you can have a wonderful spring break without burdening yourself. Here are a couple of things you can do with friends, by yourself, or with family.

Have a Picnic

This is best done with friends or family but you’re welcome to do this on your own as it can be a source of peace for some. First and foremost, go to your nearby grocery store and get some picnic food and decorations. Sandwiches, chips, pretzels, fruit, flowers, cute picnic sheets, and books may even be added for aesthetic purposes. Besides books and flowers, those foods and items are usually go-to for quick picnic setups.

Depending on what vibes you are trying to give on your picnic day, everything is up for grabs. If you want you can decide to buy other items such as dishware for your food, wood boards for a charcuterie board if your heart so desires, or even a cake! I know some of these items may seem mundane or unnecessary but they can spice up your picnic real quick.

Go to Six Flags

Right now, I am located in Normal, Illinois – it is a college town with a quiet school setting in comparison to say the nearby busy city – Urbana-Champaign. In comparison we are quiet and nothing goes on here besides the occasional college party. In my mind, spring break would be a fun time to go to Six Flags where you can have some excitement, food, and entertainment. The nearby Six Flags are located in St. Louis or Gurnee, Illinois, so you would need to drive there. Personally, I don’t think you are ever old enough to go to an amusement park. Ride a rollercoaster and have some fun.

This may be considered a day trip- but what else is there to do with my spring break time? Well, you can do the other activities listed, spend time with friends, or take a drive somewhere else afterward.

Catch up on Some Homework

The first half of the spring semester can be difficult at times, however, with time during spring break you can stay relaxed yet still catch up on some homework. This is the time for organizing your deadline, homework, and project calendars. Remember to update those. You don’t want to miss any of those deadlines. Read the next homework assignment coming up after spring break is over. Sometimes I reread past readings just to remember specific things we were talking about in class too. This is the time for some unpressured homework time.

Start a New Show

In between homework or time with friends there is always time for sitting in front of the television to watch a comfort show. Recently, Netflix released Love is Blind: Season 6 which is pretty popular among people. It was released on Valentine’s Day which is appropriate to its content: all about dating and love. With the stress of what’s to come after spring break and reminiscing on the past few exams, projects, and assignments sometimes it’s better to just relax. Other recently released shows that seem pretty popular on Netflix are Married at First Sight: Season 12, Is It Cake?: Season 3, and Griselda.

Relax and sit back. You deserve this. Take a break.