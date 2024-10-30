This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

One thing that people love most about Halloween is getting scared! Whether it be through scary movies or haunted attractions, most Halloween lovers are excited to sign themselves up to feel that heart-pounding wave of fear simply for the fun of it. Now, with Halloween just a couple weeks away, there’s no better time to go explore some spooky places and get in the mood for the holiday! There isn’t much time left to get in the spooky spirit!

Mindtrap Haunted Attraction

Located in Western Bloomington at Urban Warfare, this interactive haunted house is one of Bloomington’s only spooky attractions. It is combat veteran-owned and operated, offering their haunting activities with puzzles and mazes, a zombie haunt, and an escape room!

Haunted Trail at Constitution Trail

Only on October 25th & 26th, the Constitution Trail will be having a haunted trail from 6:30-9PM. The trail will feature lighting effects, spooky creatures, and displays, and will begin behind Normal City Hall Annex and continue a quarter mile until the Connie Link Ampitheatre. Tickets are only $5 and they accept up to 1600 people each night!

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Childrens’ School

Although this is not an official Halloween attraction, I couldn’t leave out a particularly spooky location in our very own Bloomington-Normal: the old Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Civil War Orphan Home off of Beech St! This is an abandoned place that many say is a little creepy to visit. There are no haunted houses or tours of the building, but I’m sure driving by and seeing it while knowing its history will definitely conjure up some Halloween vibes!

Downs Haunted House

This haunted house is only twenty minutes away from Bloomington in Downs, Illinois. One plus that this location has is that they offer a $2 off student discount if you bring your school ID. The town also has concessions like chili and chicken and noodles available at Dooley Park Pavillion on Fridays and Saturdays.

Clinton’s Terror On Washington Street Haunted House

Only half an hour away from Bloomington-Normal, Clinton’s haunted house is open for fear lovers of all kinds… as long as you’re over 10 years old! They are open every Friday and Saturday until Halloween and tickets are available for purchase online. They even offer Frankie’s Escape Room, a 15-minute spooky escape room for up to 6 people!

Haunted Infirmary at Bartonville Insane Asylum

About 40 minutes away is another pretty exciting and spooky attraction in Bartonville, IL: the Haunted Infirmary at Bartonville Asylum! This Halloween attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night for $15 a person and is recommended for ages 14+. This asylum was open from 1902 to 1973 and was the location that psychiatric patients deemed “incurable” were sent to. Along with the Haunted Infirmary, the Old State Mine Haunted Trail is available to visit as well. It’s a trail on the grounds of the asylum that is based around an old legend!

Spider Hill in Chillicothe

Lastly, although Chillicothe is a little further away from Bloomington-Normal, this hour trip may just be worth it if you’re looking for a fun, spooky activity this season! Rated as “very scary,” Spider Hill offers an 8000 square foot Massacre Mansion attraction along with the Trail of Terror that stretches through a haunted forest!

They are also offering a new Paranormal Investigations activity where you team with professional investigators to explore a historical building. Along with all the spooky attractions, they also offer face painting and free entertainment, such as drum lines, fire jugglers, dancers, and roaming monsters!

There’s only one weekend left until Halloween, so I definitely recommend checking out some of these places before the spooky season is over! Whether you’re stuck in town or are willing to drive the extra length to some of these attractions, there’s something available for everyone in the area! Don’t wait until next Halloween to decide to do some scary exploring!