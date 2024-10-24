The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a chronic hot-girl walker. One of my favorite activities of all time is going to take hikes. Being outside and being in nature helps my mental health. I feel grounded when I take walks outside and observe what is around me. In Illinois, we don’t have mountains, ocean trails, or deserts. However, we do have some good waterfalls and forest trails. There are two fantastic hiking spots in Illinois that my family and I are constantly going to and ones that I always recommend to others.

The first one is Starved Rock State Park. This state park is located in Utica, IL. Within the state park there are waterfalls, canyons, and trails along the Illinois River. Visitors of the state park can hike up to thirteen miles of trails and view eighteen canyons. The trails are open all year long. The state park welcomes dogs as long as they’re on a leash and picked up after. My favorite trail at Starved Rock is Wild Cat Canyon. This trail allows hikers to view waterfalls, and canyons, as well as walking alongside the riverbank. I also enjoy going up to Eagle Cliff Overlook after completing the canyon. The state park also offers fun attractions such as trolly rides and boat rides. They also offer historical lodging as well as log cabins. At this state park, you can learn about the history of Starved Rock at the visitor’s center. My favorite time of year to hike is definitely in the fall. I love all the trees changing colors, the wildlife encounters, and the little crowds when the weather cools down. My advice is to get to the park by at least 9:30 a.m. to beat the crowds. It’s a great way to start your day and it’s less busy at that time. Make sure to stop by the Lodge to buy their homemade fudge, it’s one of my favorite parts of my hikes there.

The second one is Matthiessen State Park. This state park is located in Oglesby, IL. This state park offers shorter trails with only five miles of hiking trails. This park also offers waterfalls and canyons. This state park is not far from Starved Rock, and it is an easy day trip going from park to park. The trails are also open all year long. This state park also welcomes dogs as long as they’re on a leash and picked up after. One of my go-to trails here is Dells Canyon and Bluff trail. It’s an easy two-mile hike that is a loop trail. Though there is not a visitor center here or extra activities it is a beautiful state park that has a lot of views to offer. The wildlife and plants are beautiful and worth the trip.

These two state parks are some of my favorites here in Illinois. Hiking helps me de-stress and I get to take in the beauty that is nature. I always look forward to the beautiful weekends that my dad yells, “Get up, get up” and I just know that it’ll be a beautiful day of hiking and ordering fudge for all six of us to share.