Comfort movie season is all year long, but with fall right around the corner it’s that specific time of year to stay in and watch the best comfort movies. Well, or at least in my personal opinion, the best comfort movies (you have to agree). From romcoms, comedies, animations, dramas, the genres are endless for one’s comfort movies. You’ll see that I have the movie taste of a literal child and a hopeless romantic. Let’s dive into my personal best comfort movies in no particular order.

The Twilight Saga: By far my favorite movies ever. The Twilight Saga could never do me wrong. With a total of five movies this saga explores so many emotions with action-packed plots and love. If you love movies with romance, action, and supernatural aspects these movies are for you. The films follow Bella Swan, your normal average teenage girl and Edward Cullen, a broody vampire. The films focus on their relationship and the dangers they encounter because of it. The soundtracks for these films are also hands down the best to ever exist (specifically New Moon). Let it be known that Edward Cullen is my husband and has been for years, so you don’t get him!

Little Women (2019): Girlhood, girlhood, and girlhood. Every woman can easily identify as a March sister from watching this film. The aesthetic cinematography, the raw emotions the actors portray, rooting for Jo and Laurie to rooting for Amy and Laurie. This film is just so encapsulating and has a beautiful story to share. It is a coming-of-age story that follows sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. In the film they learn to navigate personal growth, personal aspirations, and love.

Practical Magic: Sisterhood, witches, and Stevie Nicks. This movie follows two sisters who are witches, when one of them gets into trouble with a violent boyfriend they band together to fight against his evil spirit before he gets them. In this process their bond grows stronger, one finds love again, and there is no stronger love and bond than one with your sister. The soundtrack is beautiful with songs from Stevie Nicks giving it that extra witchy vibe.

10 Things I Hate About You: I mean this one is just a classic. This is a modern take on Shakespeare’s play “The Taming of the Shrew.” This film follows Cameron, Bianca, Patrick, and Kat. Cameron is interested in dating Bianca but cannot unless her older sister Kat dates. So, Cameron pays bad boy Patrick to take Kat out. I am still swooning over Heath Ledger singing and slowly falling in love with Kat. Kat’s iconic poem she says to Patrick is something I can recite easily. If you haven’t seen this romcom you are missing out and need to get on it immediately.

Star Wars Revenge of the Sith: This is by far the best Star Wars film in my opinion. If you are not familiar with this series, I cannot stress it enough to give it a try. In this film, Obi-Wan Kenobi is busy pursuing a new threat in the galaxy, while Anakin Skywalker is being lured and manipulated by Chancellor Palpatine. Palpatine has a sinister plan to take over and rule the galaxy and he can with Anakin’s help. Due to manipulation and praying on a weak and desperate young Skywalker, the Sith unveils the plan to rule the galaxy. I am an Anakin Skywalker apologist. I have been since 2005 and will always be. Hayden Christensen’s, portrayal of Anakin is just so raw and beautifully done. As a viewer you can feel his every emotion. I definitely recommend giving this movie a try.

Peter Pan: From a classic book to a classic Disney movie, Peter Pan is about a boy who never grew up. Peter is a mischievous boy who fly’s, fights pirates, leads the lost boys, and visits the Darling household to hear stories about himself. He decides to take three children Wendy Darling, John Darling, and Michael Darling to Neverland. While there they encounter many adventures and get to be kids with no real-life responsibilities. The animated film as well as the Peter Pan (2003) film are spectacular and such an important part of my childhood.

The Princess and the Frog: Another classic, however, this one follows a more modern retelling of the story. Tiana is a waitress that dreams of opening her own restaurant, Naveen, is a prince who gets turned into a frog by a voodoo witch. When Tiana and Naveen cross paths, they share a kiss, and she turns into a frog. The two decide to take an adventure to reverse the curse and become human again. In that process they find themselves falling in love. Such a great movie, timeless and great music. I love to put this one on while I am doing schoolwork, it helps me focus on my goals.

Sleeping Beauty: Another classic Disney movie, I grew up on watching Disney and all of these hold such a special place in my heart. This film follows Princess Aurora who is cursed by Maleficent an evil witch. The curse is that Aurora will die on her sixteenth birthday, her guardian fairies protect Aurora all of her life and place an exception to Maleficent’s curse. That she shall only fall asleep and only wake up with a true loves kiss. The visuals for this movie are so pleasing, the music is great, and there are some comedy aspects that never fail to make me laugh.

We have everything here from drama’s, romcoms, sci-fi, and children’s animated movies. I love fun films and could talk about them for ages. My personal list is endless however, these are the ones I always find myself going back to when times are hard.