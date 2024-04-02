This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Each year, my family celebrates Easter as a way to get together, share food, and have long conversations. Typically, my mom always hosts the holiday at home, but this year, things looked a little different.

I decided to take it upon myself to host Easter at my college apartment. I thought it would be fun to have people over to see my place, and to try out some new recipes.

A classic that my mom always makes around the holidays is cheesy potatoes. Those are little, gooey cubes of Heaven. However, since I had more people around (and more mouths to feed), I tried my hand at the dish this Easter, and I am proud to say it turned out just as yummy as usual.

Another dish I made was the vegetable platter (or, relish tray, as my family likes to call it). While simple, it is the perfect healthy, refreshing appetizer to fill up on while food cooks and our bellies rumble.

The last dish I made was slow-cooker, brown sugar barbecue pulled chicken sandwiches. The recipe is so easy; just dump and go, shred when ready to eat, and serve on a bun. It only takes a few ingredients, but it’s delicious every time.

Since I was busy cleaning the place, my mom and great-aunt also brought a handful of dishes. My mom brought sweet potato casserole, jello, and desserts like chocolate silk pie and confetti cake. My great-aunt brought ham, deviled eggs, and cold broccoli salad. Their added dishes made the perfect springtime assortment of food.

To follow with tradition, I also hard-boiled a dozen eggs to dye with my brother on Easter. While pretty to look at, they were also equally delicious to snack on and made a great post-Easter breakfast.

The last thing, albeit not really a ‘dish,’ was the candy in the Easter eggs scattered throughout my apartment. My brother requested an Easter egg hunt, and although he was the youngest in attendance (at 18), I decided to start up the childhood activity again, scattering filled, plastic eggs throughout my apartment. I think they had as much fun consuming the chocolate and hard candy within them as I had stuffing and arranging them around my place.

This Easter was certainly a hit, and I am looking forward to hosting the holiday again in the future!