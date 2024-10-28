This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

I’m never a procrastinator—except when it comes to Halloween costumes. I always feel overwhelmed by the many options and how expensive it is to accessorize everything. Therefore, to avoid the last-minute closet tear-through this year, I’ve compiled a list of some last-minute costumes to save you the hassle.

DUOlingo Owl

One fun costume would be Duo, the Duolingo owl. If you’re active on social media, specifically TikTok, you know how unhinged the language-learning app’s mascot can be. Make the most of Halloween with a lime green top and bottom or dress, a green feathered boa, and some orange socks or shoes. Don’t forget to research a few witty remarks to keep your friends laughing throughout the night!

Blank Canvas

A creative one you probably already have most of in your closet is a blank canvas. Wear white everything, and maybe hold a paint palate and a couple of brushes. Bring a few colored Sharpies for people you meet to turn you into artwork by the end of the night, and your costume will be fun and interactive for everyone!

Disco Ball

Another easy costume is a disco ball. If you have any glittery clothing, sparkly, silver jewelry, and maybe a few rhinestones, you can bedazzle yourself to make everything shimmer. Bonus points for a glittery makeup look with lots of highlighter!

Highlighter

Speaking of highlighters, bring back your middle school days by dressing like a highlighter. You can wear neon clothing and some black shoes. Stick some actual highlighters in your pocket to complete the look.

Rosie the riveter

If you want to make a statement this Halloween, dress to support female empowerment as Rosie the Riveter. A jean jacket or pair of jeans and a red bandana are all you need for this simple look, and you can show everyone up with a few push-ups to flex your muscles.

party animal

Lastly, dress as a party animal if you want to go out with a bang! Wear any animal print in your closet, and throw on a party hat to finish the look. This one is also a great group costume because all your friends can dress up as different animals, and you can share the package of hats to cut down on the costume costs.

Hopefully, you will find some inspiration from this list to dress to impress this Halloween. If nothing suits your style, my favorite places to look for trendy and creative costumes are TikTok and Pinterest. Don’t forget that searching for a Halloween costume doesn’t have to be expensive or stressful- with a little creativity and a closet, you can celebrate in style!