It’s Sally Rooney’s World We’re Just Living in It

Pretentious? Heartbreaking? Personable? Realistic fiction? All of the above is the work definition of Sally Rooney. Rooney is a Best-Selling Irish author. Most notable of her works being “Normal People,” “Conversations With Friends,” “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” and released this last month “Intermezzo.” Rooney’s novels are contemporary literary fiction. Rooney is a personal favorite author of mine. Rooney’s work has impacted me in so many ways, giving me time to reflect on my own life and relationship with others. I have not been the only one impacted by her work. It has made its way into the entertainment industry, making it reach a larger audience.

Normal People: This novel is a coming-of-age story taking place in Ireland that explores miscommunication, young love, mental health, and finding your identity. The story follows a relationship between Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron as the two navigate the challenges of growing up and changing socially. This novel was published on August 28, 2018, and skyrocketed within the reading community. So much attention was brought that the novel was turned into a Hulu original TV show. The show stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Marianne) and Paul Mescal (Connell). The show was released on April 29, 2020, and has been very popular ever since. This is one of my personal favorite novels and TV shows. Showing real raw emotions and vulnerability within human relationships. Readers can find bits of themselves within the main characters making it easy to relate and see the story unfold.

Conversations With Friends: This novel focuses on the intricacies of human desires, vulnerabilities, and relationships. The story follows Frances, Bobbi, Nick, and Melissa and how they navigate friendship, jealousy, complications of adulthood, and lust. This novel was published on May 25, 2017. Hulu also picked up this novel and released a TV show starring Alison Oliver (Frances), Sasha Lane (Bobbi), Joe Alwyn (Nick), and Jemima Kirke (Melissa). The show premiered on May 15, 2022. Though this was a good novel, I found myself struggling with finishing this story. I felt that it was slow in parts and was focused a lot more on negativity than working on fixing their issues.

Beautiful World, Where Are You: This novel explores the complexities of relationships and searches for meaning in a fast-changing world. The story follows Alice, Felix, Eileen, and Simon who all live a dull “millennial” existence. Their friendships and relationships are all intertwined. The novel also shows the messiness of living and loving the 21st century during a difficult time. This novel was published on September 7, 2021. There has yet to be an adaptation for this novel. I am halfway through with this novel and I am loving it. It shows the struggles of friendships whilst growing up and the struggles of working on relationships while also focusing on yourself.

Intermezzo: This is the latest release of Rooney’s published on September 24, 2024. This novel explores the aftermath of a father’s death, and the emotions two brothers experience after the death. The story goes into themes of love, family, and grief. It focuses on the brothers’ relationships with each other and others and how the dynamics have changed after the death. I have not yet gotten the chance to read this novel, but I am so excited to get my hands on the novel. From reviews on social media, it appears to already be a new fan favorite of Rooney’s.

Rooney is such a talented writer breaking traditional writing styles. Such as not using quotation marks to show dialogue. Frankly, I would read Rooney’s grocery lists if she let me. Her work, although fiction, focuses on real-world problems, mental health struggles, and complex human relationships. Seeing characters that I see myself in and relate to within her novels is comforting and feels as though I have an outlet. I would highly recommend Sally Rooney’s novels. Yes, some can be difficult to get into because of the writing style or the plot itself but it is worth it. If you’re not the biggest fan of reading I would recommend the TV shows, and my fingers are crossed that the rest of Rooney’s novels will get adaptations!