Each year, Spring Break flies by. No matter how many days are spent away from school, it is never long enough. However, maximizing your time off can help salvage the back-to-school blues.

This year, while not my most memorable Spring Break, I wanted to do the things I enjoy. Since I will be student teaching next year, I will no longer share a break with the rest of my college friends, so I entered the break with a bucket list to ensure I could plan for everything I wanted to do.

A few things on my bucket list were to visit my favorite local places, see new places I have never been to before, check in with friends and relatives, and simply take time to do my favorite self-care activities.

Some of my favorite local places include a donut shop (I am not even a breakfast person and their food is to die for), a coffee shop with specialty drinks, and a discount clothing store where I always seem to find something. I budgeted time to enjoy my favorite foods and drinks and try new clothes at these places. My parents also purchased tickets to a local professional hockey game, so we spent a night watching one of our favorite teams play (and win).

A new place I wanted to check out was Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. While it is a chain restaurant, I never knew it was close to my home until recently. Culver’s is a go-to for my family, so I wanted to see if Freddy’s could compete. Although I still prefer Culver’s, Freddy’s fries, cheese curds, and custard did not disappoint.

One lunch during the week was spent with some family friends at a local Mexican restaurant, where we shared hours of food and good conversation. In addition, a new breakfast place opened in my town the week I came home, so I visited there a couple of times with my great aunt and grandpa. I had pancakes, eggs, and bacon the first time I went, and an omelette and potatoes the next time around. Both times were delicious, and the atmosphere was bright and welcoming. Needless to say, I will be back!

Sprinkled in throughout my week off, I took time to do the things I enjoy. I tried a new cookie recipe, cooked dinner for my family, completed puzzles, and read a book. I also couldn’t forget to watch Taylor Swift’s movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” as soon as it was released on Disney Plus. While I still had plenty of work to do to stay productive, like grocery shopping, homework, laundry, and Easter planning, I relaxed when I could.

Spring Break of 2024 was a nice time, perfectly balanced with fun, productivity, and relaxation.