Holiday Gift Ideas For a Swiftie: Small Business Version

Are you struggling to come up with holiday gift ideas for someone who happens to be a Swiftie? Luckily for you, Swifties are one of the easiest people to shop for, considering the wide variety of Taylor Swift merchandise currently in the market. Not only will I be giving you my favorite gift recommendations for any Swiftie, but every product I will be sharing comes from small online businesses!

Designed by Shop4Swift on Etsy, these cozy slippers are a great gift any Swiftie would love to receive for the holidays! Inspired by the opening track to her Midnights album, “Lavender Haze”, one slipper has a moon design while the other has a clock design with the hour-hand pointing to 12:00. The tops of both slippers read, “Meet me at midnight,” which is the opening line to “Lavender Haze”. At only $20, these slippers are great quality and perfect for the winter season, and I highly recommend buying these if you’re shopping for any Midnights fan!

From its roots in the “Lover” music video in 2019 to the iconic backdrop in Taylor Swift’s now-concluded Eras Tour, the Lover House is well-known for its unique representation of Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog. The house includes one room representing each of Taylor’s albums, and Lindy Stark used this to create her interpretation of the Lover House in the form of a blanket. Woven on a jacquard loom, this 50×60 inch blanket not only artistically showcases the iconic Lover House, but includes a festive backdrop perfectly matching the vibe of the holiday season. Although it is a bit pricey at $125, considering how beautiful the artwork is, it is definitely worth your money for that special someone!

Speaking of the Eras Tour, what is a more perfect way to remember the day your recipient saw Taylor Swift in concert than with this Eras Tour ornament? With “The Eras Tour” written towards the top, the lyrics, “It was rare, I was there,” are spelled out in cursive towards the middle of the ornament. What makes this glass ornament the perfect holiday gift is that you can customize the city and date of the Eras Tour show your recipient attended, and the surprise songs Taylor Swift played when they saw her in concert. Selling for $42 at full price, this is one of the more unique gifts that any Swiftie will surely cherish!

The creator of this ornament also designed many other variations of this Eras Tour ornament, with one version including drawings of Taylor Swift in each of her eras, and another including a colorful mirrorball. These are only a few examples of the various ornaments she designs, and I highly recommend checking out her shop on Etsy!

If you’re shopping for an Evermore fan, I suggest checking out this holiday-themed “Tis the damn season” crewneck! Inspired by one of my favorite songs to listen to during the winter time, the crewneck’s simplistic design includes three Christmas trees knitted towards the middle, “‘Tis the damn season” written underneath, and “Yours for the weekend” written on the sleeves. Priced at $85, I recommend getting this cardigan crewneck as soon as possible, since it will likely take a few weeks to ship. However, you can choose to rush your order by paying extra when you purchase it online.

What better way to celebrate the holidays than by celebrating the upcoming new year? This horizontal “In My 2025 Era” calendar includes some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic lyrics representing each month. It includes, “Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?” for April and, “That July 9th, the beat of your heart,” for July. Important Taylor Swift dates and holidays are also listed on this calendar, as well as holidays commonly celebrated in the US. Although the full price of this product is $40, it is currently on sale for 20% off until January 1st, which also applies to the vertical version of this calendar. So, if you buy either of these calendars before New Year’s Day, you can get it for only $32!

Although the holidays are approaching quickly, it’s never too late to do any last-minute shopping! That’s why I highly recommend buying these products as soon as possible to ensure they arrive before the holidays!