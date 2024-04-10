This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Life is meant to be lived.

You have to chase the things that ignite you. You

have to do the things that bring you joy. You have

to surround yourself with the people who bring

you back home to yourself, with the people who

respect you and embrace you in ways that make

you feel like you are worthy and accepted and

loved. You have to do the work to heal yourself,

even when it hurts

especially when it hurts, so

that you do not continue to approach your life

within the boundary of what is heavy within you

You have to put yourself out there, and you can-

not worry about what other people think, you

cannot rob yourself of experience or happiness or

inspiration because you are scared of how you

will be perceived. You have to be unapologetic in

the way that you exist here. You have to believe

that your ideas, and your hope, and your being,

deserve to take up space. You have to believe that

you have a purpose.

No one will ever fully be able to understand the internal

battles you had to endure just to heal, just to grow, just

to make it here today. Be proud of the way you fought

to save yourself. Be proud of the way you survived.

Because our existence is finite. And as hard as

that is to understand, as hard as that can be to

connect with, from time to time remind yourself

that in the most human way

we are all living

on borrowed time.

So instead of focusing on the people who left, focus on

the people in your life who have chosen to be there.

Focus on the ones who stayed, on the ones who appre-

ciate you and respect you. Focus on the people who

match the love you give them, focus on the people

who empower you and grow you and make your life