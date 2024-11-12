Baking my way through T.V. shows: Izzie Stevens’ Muffins

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Two of my favorite things are baking and sitting down to watch a TV show or movie. I decided I wanted to combine these two loves. I’m going to bake different desserts shown in my favorite shows, and for my inaugural “baking my way through T.V. shows” article, I thought we should start with Izzie Stevens’ muffins.

When Grey’s Anatomy’s favorite blonde resident wasn’t scrubbing into surgery or cutting L-Vads, Izzie Stevens was probably baking. God knows how many muffin tins Izzie has stored away someplace in Meredith’s kitchen. (At least 4, as seen in Season 3, Episode 2 when Izzie is “grief baking”).

Izzie doesn’t tell us specifically what kind of muffins she is making. It seems she uses whatever ingredients she has on hand. So this gives us flexibility. I will be using a “base muffin” recipe so you can add desired flavors or berries. I will be using raspberries (Izzie is shown baking redberry muffins in Season 3, Episode 2), Chocolate chips, and cinnamon streusel muffins.

Base Muffin Recipe

4 cups of Flour

1 cup of Granulated Sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups of Whole Milk

2/3 cup of Butter

1 teaspoon of Salt

6 teaspoons of Baking Powder

chocolate Chip muffins

1 cup of Chocolate Chips

Raspberry muffins

1 cup of Raspberries

(1 tablespoon of Flour to toss the berries in– This helps keep them from sinking to the bottom of the muffin)

Raspberry Jam

Cinnamon streusel

1/2 Cup of Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup of Flour

1/4 teaspoon of Cinnamon

2 Tablespoons of Melted Butter

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon for the batter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Mix Well.

Add in the milk, eggs, and butter.

Once this is combined fully into a dough, you can add the flavoring! For this recipe, I will separate my dough into 3 bowls for my 3 flavors.

Chocolate chip muffins:

This is the easiest! Add 1 cup of chocolate chips to the dough. Feel free to add more if you’d like! Stir completely into the dough.

Once this is combined fully into a dough, you can add the flavoring! For this recipe, I will be separating my dough into 3 bowls for my three flavors.

Line a cupcake tray with cupcake liners. Scoop the dough into the tray. Fill each liner up 2/3 full.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Raspberry Muffins:

Rinse about 1 cup of Raspberries with water (a little less than a small carton). Let dry. In a bowl with 1 tablespoon of flour, pour in the cleaned raspberries. Cover all in a thin layer of flour. Add the raspberries to your dough. Next, take your raspberry jam, I personally only use about one spoonful of Jam but add however much you want based on the desired flavoring. Swirl the jam into the mix, you want to see peaks of the jam, but you want to avoid dying your muffins red.

Line a cupcake tray with cupcake liners. Scoop the dough into the tray. Fill each liner up 2/3 full.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Cinnamon streusel:

First, add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to your last bowl.

In a separate smaller bowl we will make our streusel topping. Mix together the 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of flour, and 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Use fingers to form the streusel until it is crumbly. It will form small balls and clumps.

Line a cupcake tray with cupcake liners. Scoop the dough into the tray. Fill each liner up 2/3 full.

DON’T BAKE YET! Sprinkle your streusel crumble on top of the muffin dough.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. (These muffins are very pale in color so don’t wait for them to turn golden brown! You’ll know they are ready because they will look dry)

There you have it! Three muffin variations that would make Izzie Stevens proud!

Check out my Tik Tok below to see what the finished product looks like ⬇️

Enjoy baking (and eating of course)!