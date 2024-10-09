The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I relate music to everything. Sometimes when I hear the first few notes of a song I am transported through time back to a memory. Music can be tied to a person, a feeling, or even a season. Now that there is that crispiness in the air as the leaves are changing so is the music I am listening to. Music is magic to me. New music comes in with the fall breeze. Here are some of my favorite albums that to me just feel like fall.

Tapestry by Carole King

While this album was released on a chilly February day in 1971, to me this album feels like an autumn day. Many have deemed Gilmore Girls as THE fall show and while it might be a bit on the nose to include the album with the theme song on it (Where You Lead) I couldn’t resist because I love Carole King. This album is in constant rotation for me but especially this time of year. My favorite song on this album is So Far Away.

Masterpiece by Big Thief

Big Thief released their debut album Masterpiece on May 27th, 2016. This album feels chilly, the lyrics are like a cool breeze forming goosebumps on your arms. The guitar sound mixed with the vocals on the opening track Little Arrow is such a perfect subtle opening to this album. The title track Masterpiece is easily one of the best on the album.

Miles Smiles by Miles Davis Quintet

To me, jazz is perfect for any scenario. I couldn’t write this list without naming the great Miles Davis. This album feels like sitting outside on a cool day with a warm tea engrossed in a book. Jazz can transport you. This album was recorded in October of 1966 and while jazz artists were beginning to explore during this time the album is sometimes classified as experimental. Next time you’re in a music slump, I suggest you reach for a jazz album. The lack of lyrics and the perfect mix of all the different instruments bouncing back and forth through my headphones is impeccable.

Heard It In A Past Life by Maggie Rogers

You know when you hear an album from an artist and right away you can tell you will enjoy every piece of media they release? This 2019 album was just that for me. Maggie Rogers is just one of those artists where you can feel their love for music in their songs. This album is the deepest orange to me. Light On is easily my favorite song on the album followed up closely by Say It. She has this way of putting these beautiful lyrics over a beat that should sound out of place but it just blends so beautifully.

The Doors by The Doors

This list wouldn’t be complete without The Doors. The ’60s era of music is my sweet spot. I love the feel and the rawness of the music. Soul Kitchen is one of my favorite songs of all time but this album all around is top tier. The recording of The Doors showcased the band’s wide range of musical influences, such as jazz, classical, blues, pop, R&B, and rock music. This album is best for a foggy fall day.

Orange Blood by Mt. Joy

To me, this album feels romantic. Romantic like a drizzly fall day with small misty raindrops. A day where you don’t care about getting your hair wet and you have all the time in the world. Every Mt. Joy song paints a picture and by the end of the album you’re left with an art gallery’s worth of the band’s memories in your mind. The closing track of this album, Bathroom Light, is one of the most beautiful love songs I’ve ever heard. “Tell your friends, tell your Ma that you love who they are.”

The Glow Pt. 2 by The Microphones

Released in 2001 this album is a mix of all different sounds. The gritty sound of the guitar strumming in The Moon to the random synthetic sounds in the song I Felt My Size. You never know where you should expect the sound to go next. Phil Elverum, a member of The Microphones, would always emphasize that you could make music with any equipment. I also find it fascinating that the distorted growling sounds were created by occasionally recording on thrift store cassette tapes. This album reminds me of the rare fall thunderstorms, when you have a string of cool days followed by an unseasonably warm day.

Long Lost by Lord Huron

You can’t half a fall list without a classic folk band. The first time I heard this album I was on a train, watching my state pass around me through the windows. This folk album is the perfect mix of slow mellow songs and upbeat songs. Meet Me In The City has a sultry sound while Love Me Like You Used To is more of a mid-tempo song. The band, Lord Huron, has been known to be influenced by another one of my favorites, Johnny Cash.

Rumors by Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks embodies fall. She is witchy and magical and the performance she gives on the album Rumors is unmatched. The lore behind this album is amazing too. Internally the group was crumbling. Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks had an on/off relationship that led them to fight often. Each writing songs about each other they would have to perform together. But out of this was birthed one of the most iconic live performances ever. Silver Springs was on the deluxe version of Rumors and the 1997 performance is unmatched.

Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers

I am forever in awe of Pheobe Bridgers. Her solo work is unique enough to stand on its own but it also helps that she’s in one of the best, in my opinion, bands of our generation, Boygenius. Her vocals have a way of hitting you deeply and her storytelling is unmatched. Sometimes the fall season is emotional. The falling leaves are a constant visual reminder of the change and the passage of time. This album can be quite melancholy and slow perfect for a fall walk or laying in bed contemplating.

My music is on constant rotation. I’m always switching it up and my playlists are very eclectic. I love listening to music and arranging them to align with how they make me feel. As the season is changing so is the music I’m putting on. So if you’re looking for something to get you in the fall mood, throw on one of these albums.