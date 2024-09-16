The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Life as a transfer student can be difficult. I personally thought that I was ready for what was to come. I mean it can’t be that hard to adjust to a new school, right? Well, in reality I am struggling much more than I thought that I would be. It’s my first time away from home, I haven’t made any new friends, the FOMO is real, and school is more than what I was expecting. Adjusting is different for everyone and takes time. Let me share with you what has helped me adjust as a new transfer student!

1.Walking: I personally love walking so much. It gives me the opportunity to be outside and think freely without being so overwhelmed. As a transfer student I am new to the area and being outside I not only get to breathe some fresh air, but I get to explore, learn the area, and see what the town has to offer. Walking for me is very therapeutic, getting outside to enjoy the weather and people watch helps me destress and brings me back down to Earth.

2. Entertainment: Movies, tv shows, and music are great ways to distract yourself. This is a personal favorite of mine! I enjoy being able to come back to my apartment and settle down with a good movie or comfort show. It’s a fantastic way to calm down after a long day. It helps you focus on the not so positive parts of your day and to focus on the main characters problems instead!

3. Journaling: Sitting down alone and writing how you feel is a great way to get negative emotions out in a healthy way. I find that journaling helps me best after a really long day of school and work. Writing what I’m thinking, feelings, or what happened to me that day helps me process. Processing is key to adjusting, you are allowed to feel the way you do, and it can take some time to actually understand why you feel this way. Journaling can help with that.

4. Join an organization: Try branching out to meet others with things that you are interested in! I am trying to get out of my comfort zone by joining organizations about things that I enjoy in hopes of meeting others. There are so many possibilities on campus and yes, it can be absolutely terrifying but it’s an experience nonetheless and something new to try.

Being a transfer student is terrifying. You’re scared you won’t fit in, won’t make connections with others, it’s a whole new world for you. I know I am not alone in these feelings and that there are other students who feel like I do. It’s okay to struggle, this is an extremely difficult time. Adjusting is hard and everyone does it at their own pace. The thing’s I named off are some of the things that have helped me ease into adjustment here on campus. Hopefully, some of these can help you too!