I’ve been a perfume girly all my life… literally. I’ve been fortunate to have been surrounded by all types of perfumes and to see which ones fit me and of course which ones don’t. My grandma has worked at Macy’s and Nordstrom in Chicago for over a decade. She’s always been able to get me samples and perfume bottles so I can understand the different scents and what should be worn for certain occasions. I’ve always appreciated her advice because she’s someone who loves what she does and sells her knowledge and her passion to her customers. Therefore, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite perfumes, some I would like to try, and what occasions I recommend you wear them for. As you look at these, many will have Eau de Parfum at the end of the title. This means the perfume has an increased percentage of perfume oil, allowing it to last longer!

Since it’s fall, I listed perfumes that give a cozy, warm scent.

This perfume is rich, warm, and spicy! The top note is violet fig which combines the sweet, fruity essence of fig with floral undertones of violet. The middle note is muguet musk. Muguet is a combination of soft, fresh floral scents. Musk works well with muguet because it adds warmth and smoothness to the scent. Lastly, the base is blonde woods which gives a light, woody tone giving balance to the other notes.

2. Kayali: Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum

This product is also warm and spicy with its key notes being vanilla orchids, tonka absolute, and amber woods. Vanilla orchids is a soft, vanilla aroma. Tonka absolute is slightly exotic and gives a sort of spice that pairs nicely with the vanilla. Lastly, the amber woods give an earthy balance that brings everything together.

3. Burberry: Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum

This perfume’s notes are heavily based on vanilla. If you really like vanilla, I think this contains a powerful trio that will knock your socks off.

The next three perfumes work for everyday wear like school, errands, etc…

Now this one is my go-to. It has all the things I love mixed in to one bottle. When you smell the pistachio and almond, you get a sweet, nutty profile that mixes beautifully with the warm vanilla. I think this perfume is long lasting and makes you smell irresistible, even when you’re on the go.

2. Ariana Grande: Cloud Eau de Parfum

With notes of fruit and vanilla, we get a light, fruity, and sweet scent that takes your breath away. It starts as a fresh, uplifting scent and as it sits longer, it turns into a sweet, indulgent base.

3. Viktor&Rolf: BONBON Eau de Parfum

This is a sweet perfume centered on caramel with other notes that take you through a journey. If you’re someone who loves sweet, candy-like scents, I would recommend this for you!

For your next date in BloNo, I recommend…

This one is my FAVORITE!!! I cannot get enough of it. It has berries, caramel, vanilla, honeysuckle, and more. It just has it all. I think it’s light but seductive and makes people addicted. I know I’m biased but I seriously think you need to try it.

2. Jean Paul Gaultier: La Belle Eau de Parfum

I personally have not tried this one, but after doing some research (a LOT of people all over the internet have raved about it). The top note is bergamot, highlighting the citrusy profile. The middle note is green pear which gives a fresh, fruity, and juicy tone. Lastly, the base is a vanilla pod noting that the fragrance dries down to a sweet vanilla.

3. Valentino: Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum

This perfume is another one of my favorites. My grandma got me the tester bottle not too long ago, and it’s almost gone. This is a stronger perfume in the floral fragrance family with its key notes being blackcurrant, jasmine, and bourbon vanilla. The florals with the bourbon vanilla create a sweet but spicy richness, making it more intense.

Since many of us will be starting our careers soon, here are some scents that are more neutral and sophisticated in the workplace.

I think this scent is so sophisticated and again, one I use regularly. The overall fragrance is softly musky and floral, with a warm earthy undertone. This is perfect for someone who likes soft, warm, and elegant scents!

2. Dolce&Gabbana: Light Blue Eau de Toilette

This scent is an Eau de Toilette meaning that it has a lower concentration of perfume oils. Ultimately, this shows that this isn’t a heavy scent, and we can tell by its key notes. It is a floral, fruity scent with its top and middle notes being green apple, bluebell, and rose. This is perfect for the workplace because it’s light, airy, and refreshing.

3. Clean Reserve: Warm Cotton

This company has a variety of wonderful scents to choose from. However, for the workplace I recommend warm cotton because it’s clean and comforting with no heavy scent weighing you down. I think this would be perfect in the medical field because you can’t have heavy scents, but you can still wear something that’s light and neutral.

Okay so by now, I’m sure you can tell I love perfumes. I know many are in a higher price range. However, I believe if you can invest in one singular perfume that is long lasting, I guarantee you it will be worth your while. Go to Ulta or Sephora and just start by testing them! It’s always fun to smell the perfumes without committing right away.