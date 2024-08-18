Upcoming Musicals You Need to See in Tokyo 2024 (August-December)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

So many performances have been coming to Tokyo this year. In this article, I will introduce the mix of Broadway, West End shows and Japanese productions that will take our stages in Tokyo, featured in either Japanese or English. Whether you’re a musical theatre enthusiast or enjoy new experiences, this year offers a wide range of performances!

August

RENT (English)

Dates: August 21 – September 8, 2024

August 21 – September 8, 2024 Venue: Tokyu Theatre Orb

Tokyu Theatre Orb

I am starting with one of Jonathan Larson’s musicals (I recommend watching the movie Tick, Tick, Boom! to learn more about Jonathan Larson). RENT is one of my favorite musicals, and I’ll be seeing it this year with a friend with whom I worked on the staging in middle school. The plot encompasses the ‘No Day But Today’ theme, and its truthful portrayal of life, love, and loss in 1990s New York City, combined with the show’s ground-thudding rock music and characters that will stay in your mind, makes it a musical you need to watch.

Catch Me If You Can (Japanese)

Dates: August 19 – September 8, 2024

August 19 – September 8, 2024 Venue: Tokyo International Forum Hall C

Tokyo International Forum Hall C

For those who watch more films than musicals and know of Leonardo Dicapro, this musical is probably known for the well-known scene of Frank Abagnale Jr. confronting a bully by posing as the teacher for the class. For those who appreciate following the antics of a teenage con artist in Catch Me If You Can (suspense and humor), it will be an enjoyable musical to watch!

September

Frozen (Japanese)

Dates: September 2024

September 2024 Venue: JR East Shiki Theatre [Spring]

JR East Shiki Theatre [Spring]

Let it go? More like, let’s go! Especially with Tokyo’s current heat, I would want to visit Frozen and see Arendelle’s icy beauty and gorgeous special effects on stage. This musical is appropriate for audiences of all ages; I feel for sure that the performance will melt our hearts with nostalgic songs we will keep singing even after the curtain falls

Billy Elliot (Japanese)

Dates: September – October 26 2024

September – October 26 2024 Venue: Horipro

Horipro

Get ready to watch Billy Elliot, the inspiring story of a young boy’s dream to become a ballet dancer despite all the hurdles. This West End popular musical with heartfelt music that is sung in Japanese will hopefully fascinate us with a story of courage and the passion for dancing.

October

Aladdin (Japanese)

Dates: October 2024

October 2024 Venue: Dentsu Shiki Theatre [Umi]

Dentsu Shiki Theatre [Umi]

Tokyo is about to grant your wish because Aladdin is returning with its Genie-us story and iconic songs! Whether you’ve experienced it before (I performed this musical as a young student at school) or this is your first time, Aladdin is a place where you can laugh, feel loved, and be transported to a magical world.

9 to 5 (Japanese)

Dates: October 6 – October 21, 2024

October 6 – October 21, 2024 Venue: Japan Youth Hall

Japan Youth Hall

Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5 is about to brighten Tokyo with its comedic and empowering storyline. Follow the journey of three women who confront their sexist boss and learn the value of friendship and perseverance (fight against misogynists!). Just a thought, but imagine how interesting it would be if this musical was adapted to reflect the current Japanese society instead of Los Angeles.

November

The Producers (Japanese)

Dates: November 8 – December 6, 2024

November 8 – December 6, 2024 Venue: Tokyu Theatre Orb

Tokyu Theatre Orb

Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’ The Producers will be performed on stage in Tokyo! This musical comedy follows two producers as they strive to make the largest ‘flop’ in Broadway history. The performance presents a critique of investors, capitalism, and the theater industry that can perhaps be even applicable to today’s entertainment productions.

December

Next to Normal (Japanese)

Dates: December 6 – December 30, 2024

December 6 – December 30, 2024 Venue: Hibiya Theatre Crea

Hibiya Theatre Crea

Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal captures the complexities of trauma, bipolar disorder, and familial relationships. This powerful and deeply moving story is raw and thought-provoking, featuring an emotionally charged performance set to American rock music.

Les Misérables (Japanese)

Dates: December 20, 2024 – February 7, 2025

December 20, 2024 – February 7, 2025 Venue: Imperial Theatre

Imperial Theatre

Last but not least, Les Misérables is a timeless classic. This story of redemption, revolution, and love will return to the Imperial Theatre in Japan. Les Misérables, with its powerful music and story, is a perfect way to bring in 2025.

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR

Tokyo’s 2024 musical season is shaping up to be one packed with incredible stories, amazing performances, and magical moments. There are also many other performances that I haven’t included in this article so search them up when you can! Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer or new to the world of musicals, I believe something on this list will grab your heart. So get your tickets and let these shows take you off your feet!