Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Tokyo Show 

Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour, the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, to Tokyo from February 7th to 10th.

Before the Tokyo shows, Taylor had the Grammys (and her afterparty), and after, Superbowl, an event she obviously couldn’t miss. Swifties were making jokes about how she is going to rush the setlist on night 4 to go back to her boyfriend’s side. It was such a big deal that the Japanese Embassy in DC even made a statement saying that even if she had performed all her songs on the setlist, there would be enough time for her to get back to Las Vegas. (She did in fact make it on time as you all probably know.)

But jokes aside, I had the privilege of going to 4 Eras Tour shows in Tokyo, and I felt as though I ascended into heaven. I really had the time of my life with her (Hey siri, play Long Live, by Taylor).

I can easily say that this experience is going to be staying in my memory forever.

Here are some of my thoughts and memories that were unique to Tokyo!

She brought the entire set to Japan

This may not seem such a big deal, but many artists don’t bring their set to the Asia leg of the tour, probably due to the costs and lack of access to transportation to bring the set and props.

There was the lover’s house, the folklore cabin, everything that symbolized the Eras Tour.

Welcome to The Eras Tour「エラーズツアーへようこそ」

Towards the beginning of the show, there is a little segment where Taylor welcomes the audiences to The Eras Tour, where she usually says “Welcome to the Eras Tour.” For 4 consecutive days, she said it in Japanese 「エラーズツアーへようこそ」, even making the word “Eras Tour” Japanese-y.

It was very cute of Taylor to correct herself when she had accidentally pronounced it in an English way!

We Are Never Getting Back Together

I used to think that we were forever, ever And I used to say, “Never say never” Ugh, so he calls me up and he’s like, “I still love you” And I’m like, “I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever“ We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor Swift)

Right at the end of the bridge, Taylor has a tradition where she lets Kameron Saunders (super talented backup dancer) sing, with some spice added into the mix.

He is known for saying “like nunca (never in spanish)”, for a Mexico show.

He went beyond to learn different phrases in Japanese : 「まじ無理」「絶対ない」「ありえない」

Not only the show, I loved the atmosphere that swifties have turned into the most accepting, friendly, angelic moments ever!

I didn’t know how many people would bring friendship bracelets, but many people from little kids to adults had brought them and I had such a marvelous time trading bracelets with them.

I remember a little girl tapping on me and my friend’s back, showing us all the friendship bracelets that she had made, being a little bit shy but so proud of her bracelets.

Friendship bracelets allowed me to make conversations with people, who I wouldn’t usually be able to meet. Because Japan and Singapore are the only cities in Asia with stops of the Eras Tour, many swifties living outside of Japan came to Tokyo to attend the show!

Not only did the show itself bring me happiness, these little moments before the show made my experience 10 times better.

I can’t thank Taylor enough for these wonderful memories.

Tokyo Surprise Songs

Night 1: Dear Reader, Holy Ground

Night 2: Eyes Open, Electric Touch

Night 3: Superman, The Outside

Night 4: Come In With the Rain, You’re on Your Own Kid