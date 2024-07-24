‘SISTER ACT’ Review: Broadway Musical Performance at the Tokyu Theatre Orb

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

The Broadway musical ‘SISTER ACT’ recently graced our stage in Tokyo at TOKYU THEATRE Orb, a venue of 1,972 seats spread across three floors. It is a modern proscenium stage, that features an open foyer with a panoramic view of Shibuya from approximately 70 meters high. Sitting on the second floor, I had a fantastic view of the performers, allowing me to immerse myself in the show entirely. In this review, I will share my thoughts on the performance, the adaptation for Japanese audiences, and the stage production.

Music and Performance

Directed by Robert Johanson and featuring music by Alan Menken, with original production by Whoopi Goldberg, ‘SISTER ACT’ brought together an amazing cast:

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Deloris Van Cartier

Mary Gutzi as Mother Superior

Sophie Kim as Sister Mary Robert

Maria Sylvia Norris as Sister Mary Patrick

Shannon Haddock as Sister Mary Lazarus

Christopher Scurlock as Eddie Souther

Kris Coleman as Curtis Jackson

Personal Reflections

I participated in a school performance of ‘SISTER ACT’ in December 2018, and watching the musical brought back memories. One of the most striking songs, “Raise Your Voice,” represents the turning point in which Deloris encourages the nuns to discover and appreciate their voices. The shift from off-key, uncertain singing to a confident, harmonic performance was quite satisfying. Seeing this transition live was thrilling and inviting, letting us feel like we were on our own path to self-recognition and appreciation.

Personally, I think Christopher Scurlock’s portrayal as Sweaty Eddie was the program’s highlight. His character’s situation in the story elicited a great sense of empathy, making his performance in “I Could Be That Guy” exceptional and emotionally gripping. Scurlock’s use of vibrato conveyed Eddie’s vulnerability and desire for transformation, adding a sympathetic depth to the character’s story.

The Adaptation for Japanese Audiences

On both the left and right sides of the stage, just outside the premium arch, were the translated subtitles of the performance. However, the small screen size and its position made it challenging for those viewing the subtitles and the performance simultaneously to enjoy the show fully. Interestingly, the lyrics for “Raise Your Voice” appeared over the arch, making me wonder why they hadn’t showcased all translations there.

While the character performances were generally easy to follow, clear articulation of the words varied. Some performances, especially with naturally flowing American accents, might have been challenging for non-native English speakers. However, Sophie Kim as Sister Mary Robert stood out with her clear articulation and slower speech, making it easier for Japanese audiences to understand.

I also wondered if incorporating Japanese performers into some roles, such as one of the sisters, could enhance the adaptation. I thought it was respectful and nice that the production included Japanese performer Kumiko Mori’s thoughts on their page, promoting the show and commenting on its modern adaptation.

作品の見せ方・演じられ方は変わってきているなと。人種ではなく内面でその人を見るという、今の時代に寄り添ったつくり方がされているんですね。そしてセットも衣裳も、ステージ上にあるすべてのものがとにかく豪華にショーアップされていて、これは誰がご覧になっても「うわ～！」と楽しめるんじゃないかなと思います 森公美子

The stage production of the performance

As Mori noted, the use of technology in ‘SISTER ACT’ was impressive, with special effects on the backdrop screen showing the streets of San Francisco while props were simultaneously used on stage. I particularly enjoyed the Last Supper scene’s special effects, where the communion members moved during Deloris’ first meeting with the sisters at the convent. The use of lighting to immerse the audience was also worth noting. For example, during scenes with police sirens, the theatre was filled with red and blue spinning lights, adding to the immersive experience. I also enjoyed watching the innovative stage set, with moving floors allowing for seamless scene changes in seconds. The production also combined current technology with old stage techniques, such as moving chairs in the dark, to create a blend of 1960s style with contemporary technology. This combination reminded me of my own stage experiences as a young student, where I tried to move the props quietly and precisely.

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR

The ‘SISTER ACT’ performance was a wonderful experience, and I was so happy to be able to see it on stage. The crowd was completely immersed, laughing and swaying to the music, with many, including myself, wiping away tears when the sisters stepped forward to protect Deloris from Vince LaRocca. The show continues to Osaka next, running from today (July 24) to the 28th!