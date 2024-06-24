This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

For the past few weeks, Tokyo has been feeling like summer already. Now, we can only expect it to get hotter, so what will we do when summer break comes around? No need to worry because here are four places to go this summer break to have fun and stay cool at the same time!

The Beach

This one is obvious. How could you have summer without the beach? The cool water and the hot sand, cute swimsuits, and tropical drinks in hand. Grab your friends and go for a drive; the beach is where I would go for a summer high. But to give you a word of advice, beaches close to or at a drivable distance from Tokyo tend to get extremely crowded. My suggestion for a fun beach day would be to get there by 8 in the morning and stay there until a little after noon. After that, drive to your nearest Starbucks and cool down with an icy Frappuccino. You can even do the opposite! Some beaches allow sparklers, so instead, you could even have a nice brunch and then head to the beach at night for one of those Pinterest board-esque summer beach nights.

Round One

Here is an option that is indoors and wallet-friendly. As a high school student, my family would spend almost every day at Round One. There are so many things to do there! Depending on the Round One you go to, you can go bowling, karaoke, billiards, or even have fun at Spo-cha, which, in my opinion, is the full Round One experience. I suggest going on a weekday from early in the morning; that is how you get the best deals.

Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea is one of the best amusement parks where you can enjoy summer break. Unlike Disneyland, DisneySea is more open-air and has a beautiful view of the sea. The sea breeze comes in easier than Disneyland, so sometimes it could be better on a hot summer day, but that is not the only way you can keep cool at DisneySea. The best way to battle the heat is by riding Aquatopia. Aquatopia is a ride where you get splashed with water from head to toe from places you would never expect. Riding that in the summer, usually in the middle of the day, can give you the rest and the cool down you need. Also, Fantasy Springs, a new DisneySea area featuring movies like Frozen, Peter Pan, and Tangled, is opening this June – making it another reason why DisneySea is a must-go.

Okinawa