My friend and I were jumping with excitement as we stepped into the Garrick Theatre. Every time I passed by the streets of Charring Cross, I couldn’t help but always gaze at the colorful billboard. As the stage lights dimmed and the music started, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (yes, the creators of SIX) came onto the stage. In a playful and cheery way, they Toby and Lucy took us on a journey of how their musical came to be (one of the newest West End musicals) and how their message of ‘self-love’ and ‘being in a relationship’ is portrayed. I could feel the love and respect Toby and Lucy have for one another, and their friendship itself radiated something special, an energy so genuine that I felt happy to simply be part of that environment.

My Review of the Musical “Why Am I So Single”

Sitting in the audience, I found myself loving the banter between Toby (Scottish accent is so lovely) and Lucy, whose brutally honest conversations reminded me of how it goes down in a friend group. My friend and I were taken aback with the tap-dance performance “CU Never” . Then was struck by “Disco Ball” which is a self-love anthem of Toby bursting with a poignant sense of optimism. These songs balance a juxtaposing cheery-perky humor style and raw vulnerability with tap dancing rhythms and bright, shiny costumes. At its core, the show explores how our flaws, insecurities, and unresolved traumas shape our relationships with friends and partners. For a moment, I thought this musical lingered a little too long, stuck in a way, on the “Why Am I So Single” trope, and I worried it might lean into saccharine territory. But then the song “Why Am I Still Reprising?” hit, and any thoughts of scepticism melted away. By the time the final note played, I found myself unexpectedly emotional, tears rolling down my cheeks. Unfortunately, the musical closed on January 19th, so we can’t watch it live now (unless) it returns back to the stage. Fingers crossed for the production to release their full songs on Spotify!

So, what does this have to do with London, and why am I writing this article? As I reflected on the musical’s message about self-awareness and conflict resolution, I realized something. London, the city itself, is a bit like a character in the play, struggling with its own imperfections.

London, Why Are You So Single?

Why are you so scared to show me, to show anyone when you’re not putting on a fucking show!! … It’s because I’m like a disco ball. So I never let them get too close…never let them stay too long…. they’ll see me in light… cold, harsh light… —Disco Ball

In many ways, London feels “single” in the UK’s economy. It thrives by standing apart, isolated from the rest of the country. I’ve come across articles and YouTube videos labeling the UK a “third-world economy,” arguing that it’s London that keeps the country’s finances afloat. Back in 2012, Larry Elliott published a book predicting that by 2014, the UK would increasingly resemble a “developing country” with chronic debt, volatile growth, and vulnerability to external events. Living in London and traveling to other parts of the UK, one thing is glaringly obvious: the cost of living here is significantly higher. Debt wise, excluding the Bank of England, debt was 91.2% of GDP, 5.0 percentage points more than at the end of September 2023 but 7.3 percentage points lower than the wider debt measure. Since Brexit, between 2016 and 2022, the annual value of the UK’s inward investment flows was 88% lower in cash terms (i.e., unadjusted for inflation) in 2022 compared to 2016, leaving an even bigger difference.

The Economic Inequality in the United Kingdom

So, I want to point out the huge pay gap between London and other parts of the UK. For example, Londoners have an average annual salary of “£49,455, regions like Burnley are far behind at £29,508.” While the living costs are much higher in London, the pay average is twice the amount, which demonstrates the economic inequality. It’s no surprise that I hear voices saying they prefer to visit for a short time and then leave. Like the characters in “Why Am I So Single”, London needs a moment of honest self-reflection. To reconcile these differences, the city must confront its imbalances and lead toward national cohesion. Philosopher John Stuart Mill’s idea of conflict as a way to reach a higher truth feels particularly relevant here: Mill argues that disagreement is beneficial. Not just socially but also epistemically: disagreement helps us ultimately believe and appreciate the truth. When opposing views clash constructively, they pave the way for progress. The musical teaches us that whether in love or politics, we need to drop the masks and face our faults to build something better. Perhaps for London to not be “So Single,” it could invest in infrastructure, particularly in underdeveloped regions, which can stimulate economic activity and reduce the overreliance on London. Improving accessibilities like transportation (labor wage and consumer price) and digital presence can make other cities more attractive for businesses and workers alike. Moreover, reforming the planning system to boost housing availability and fast-tracking devolution have the power and resources to empower local communities but also deliver the pay increases that many parts of the country badly need.

How Can London Grow with ‘Self-Love’ like the Characters in the Musical

London must recognize that its well-being is intertwined with the rest of the UK. By addressing and accepting its internal challenges, like housing affordability and transport congestion, the city can set a precedent for urban development. The mayor even highlighted how the housing crisis is a drag on economic growth and makes the case for more investment in affordable homes. So, investing in affordable housing is important. London as a heart for the British, immigrants, people from all over the world, business is a reason why people love the city so much. London itself is just like Toby and Lucy, diverse and a little chaotic, and is truly diverse and strives to be inclusive. So London must accept its unique positionality and care for an even more inclusive and forward-thinking policy. London can unite with the UK by fostering an environment of ‘self-love’ that values diversity and proactively addresses economic and security concerns, building resilience in politics and the economy.