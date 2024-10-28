K-POP GIRL GROUP TWICE HAS GO THROUGH 9 YEARS FROM THEIR DEBUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

TWICE is a Korean girl group belonging to JYP Entertainment composed of 9 members who were chosen at a survival audition TV program “SIXTEEN” and debuted on October 20th, 2015. Their group name “TWICE” means “attract once by an amazing music, twice by a fantastic performance.” ONCE, their fandom name, means to give back the love once received by making it twice. Only 44 days after their debut, they won the Female New Artist Award at the “2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and in 2024, they won 1st place in “With YOU-th” at billboard200. Let’s check out how and why they receive a huge love from all over the world!

what do they achieved

First, let’s look at the numbers they have achieved. Korean music shows reward prize to those who received the best popularity in the week, judged by many aspects, and receiving 1st prize is one of the measures and dreams for K-pop artists. It is not so easy to get those, but TWICE achieved 11 first prizes with the 2nd title “CHEER UP” and 13 with the 3rd title “TT.” Twice has won the first prize 121 times, the highest number among K-pop girl groups!

As of 2024, the most-viewed MV, “What is Love?” has 790 million views, 8 have over 500 million views, and 16 have over 300 million views, which is the most for a Korean girl group. 24 music videos have been viewed more than 100 million times, making them the most popular music videos of girl groups in the world! The first English single, “The Feels” even recorded 100 million MV views in just one month! They were the most streamed K-pop girl group on Spotify in the US with over 200008000 views. TWICE appeared on Billboard200 for the first time with “MORE & MORE” in 2020, ranked 3rd with “SCIENTIST” for 8 weeks in 2021, 2nd with “READY TO BE” (tiltle song: “SET ME FREE“) in 2023, and finally 1st with “With YOU-th” (title song: “ONE SPARK“) in 2024.

Their 1st world tour was “TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS'” at 16 cities and 25 shows, and 5th world tour from 2023 to 2024, “READY TO BE” at 26 cities and 51 shows attendance for more than 1,500,000! They became the first Korean girl group to perform at the “SoFi Stadium” in LA with 80,000 people and sold out three stadium performances in North America. An encore performance was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The performance at “Marvel Stadium” in Melbourne, Australia, was the first performance of a K-pop group, and the first performance of a K-pop girls group at “Allianz Parque” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, sold out. It was planned to hold 5 performances in 5 cities: Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York, but all the seats were sold out at the start of the ticket sales, so even additional performances were decided! Twice have corroborated with some global artist such as Lauv (“I GOT YOU”) and Megan Thee Stallion (“Mamushi”) too and prove their world wide popularity!

Members

what makes them special?

Member’s Friendship

One of and maybe the biggest points that create TWICE fandom will be their friendship. They have all been supporting each other every time since their debut for 9 years, and they describe themselves as a family. In K-pop, there is a “7-year jinx” when many groups end their activities because of the Korean system that allows agencies and artists to sign up for up to seven years. However, under the growing anxiety of ONCE due to their sudden personal Instagram being created and member’s suspension due to ill health, TWICE agency JYP posted, “We are proud to announce that all of our members have renewed their contracts before the end of their exclusive contracts this fall.” This agreement will be done among individuals, not between all the members at once, and this means TWICE have believed each other, and all 9 members complete the re-sign and overcome the 7-year jinx! In the harsh situation of K-pop idols, they have supported each other and continue going on the front line. They are now in their ninth year! Even in their solo comeback, they introduce themselves as “TWICE NAME” and cherish the group TWICE while solo debut members from many groups rarely mention the group, and of course, all the members came to support their member’s solo.

Live performance

One of the K-pop features is a high-level dance and singing performance. As TWICE has been performing for 9 years, their bond makes their synchronization perfect. MINA, a member of TWICE, even said that they can non-consciously understand how other members will move, and it is already easy to synch and move a formation. Not only their dance but also their singing skills are always at a high level. In every live performance, they do not make the audience nervous and perform just like or better than the audio source. I’m sure that you will be overwhelmed by a TWICE live concert!

Music

As not a few K-pop songs mainly focus on whether they will gain popularity and on the rhythm or melody lines, TWICE songs have a message. “Feel Special” is one of the examples. JIHYO, a leader of TWICE, indicates that this song is for themselves and those in the same kind of occupation. TWICE had released cheerful songs since their debut, but “Feel Special” was the first song that they performed without smile. I would not explain everything about the lyrics as I want you all to find your own meaning. There are thousands of songs that encourage, save, and support you in TWICE. Please find your favorite.

There are certain days

Days when I suddenly feel all alone

When I feel like I don’t belong anywhere

And my head is hanging down low “Feel Special”

TWICE “Feel Special” MV

TWICE has much more attractive points, and these are not the only ones! Please find it out on your own!

up-coming events

MISAMO Comeback “Haute Couture”

MISAMO is a unit of Japanese members of TWICE composed of MINA, SANA, and MOMO, which made their debut in 2023 with “Masterpiece” (title song: Do Not Touch) and will be back in a few weeks! Apart from TWICE, MISAMO’s concept is more like elegant and noble. Feel some different vibes of TWICE though MISAMO, and since there are only three, focus and enjoy each one’s breathtaking beauty.

TWICE Comeback “Strategy”

2nd comeback of TWICE in 2024 is coming soon! As the former comeback “With YOU-th” was more like a fairly-core, you can enjoy a completely different concept this time. There’s not much information about this yet. Check TWICE official Instagram to not be left behind!

Their Music Videos, variety show Time To TWICE (TTT), and live clips are necessary to check to know their attractive warm character. Everything’s start point, “SEVENTEEN,” their audition program, can’t be missed too! TWICE is entering their unstoppable 9th year, and it’s never too late to become ONCE! Don’t forget to check their Instagram and official YouTube channel and find out more and more about TWICE!