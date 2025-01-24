ICU Students, Are You Ready For Prom Night 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

“Tokyo Under the Stars“

Hosted by ICU Friends

Did you know that next month there will be a prom night held by students at ICU? If you’re looking for a night of dancing and fun join ICU Friends on February 15 for the an ICU-wide prom open to all students! Whether you’re an April or September student, a dorm student or a commuter, this event is for everyone to come together and celebrate! It’s a great chance to relax, meet new people, or catch up with old friends. No pressure, just a fun night to celebrate and enjoy yourself. ICU Friends hopes to see you there!

Event Information

When:🗓️ Feb 15(SAT) 18:00-21:30

Where;📍 Glade Park in Shinjuku

〒160-0023 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 6 Chome−6−2, Shinjuku Kokusai Building, 地下1階

Theme: Tokyo Under the Stars 🌌

Dress code💃

Formal Attire

For All Attendees: formal or semi-formal attire.

Suggested Options:

Gowns, cocktail dresses, or evening jumpsuits.

Suits, tuxedos, or dress shirts with slacks and ties/bow ties.

Traditional or cultural formalwear is welcome!

Prohibited items 🙅‍♀️

Casual wear such as jeans, hoodies, or flip-flops

Clothing with offensive language or graphics

ICU Friends doesn’t have a price on tickets yet because they need to have an estimate on the number of attendees, but once that is confirmed, they will update their instagram so follow their accounts to get up-to-date information! Meanwhile this is the Google Form Link for the sign up. If you have any questions, please reach out to their Instagram or our Instagram!