How to make a ribbon bag

Every time I hang out with this bag, my friends tell me “What a cute bag!” I am always so happy to hear this because I made this bag myself! Some even asked me to make one for them, and actually, this is a really easy bag to make. So, today I will show you how to make this perfect ballet-core ribbon bag!

The reason I tried to make this bag is because my favorite idol MINA from TWICE had it. One of MINA’s fans gave her a handmade ribbon bag as a present, and she fell in love with it and made another for herself. The original how-to video is from YouTube, and it is really simple so you could easily arrange it!

materials

Crochet needle (10.0mm) Ribbon

-Choose any color you want

-Width affects the design (purple: 40mm, white: 16mm)

-Length depends on the size of bag you want to make(purple: 45m, white: 40m)

how to make it

Original photos by Hinata Koizumi

First, all steps are just doing a single crochet forever! If you do not know how to make a single crochet, go here and try it. There are only 4 steps.

Make one line until it becomes the width you want. Consider that this would be a bit bigger in the end. Do a single crochet around the first line until it becomes the length that you want. Make a single crochet for a handle. Put some ribbon to where you want!

When you make a tight chain, the bag would be like the left, and it’s more like a rectangle and doesn’t stretch. On the other hand, when you make a loose chain, it would be like the right and stretch so the shape would be more circle.

Original photo by Hinata Koizumi

The size, shape, length of the handle, color combination, where to put the ribbon… there are so many points that you can arrange as you like for this bag. It is just so easy and simple so have fun making your original ribbon bag and enjoy your fashion!