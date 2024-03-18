Unpacking Michelle Williams’ Uber Ad: What’s really the joke here?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Michelle Williams, formerly of Destiny’s Child, recently partnered with Uber One Australia to release an advertisement for their Hero Campaign. The humorous ad addresses the fact that despite being a part of one of the most popular and female groups in the world, Williams is unknown individually. While the primary message of the ad was to highlight the membership savings one can earn through Uber One, it inadvertently raised more questions in my mind.

The fear of being unknown despite success can be a common concern for artists. Who wouldn’t want to be recognized for the hard work they did in their career? However, it feels problematic to suggest that Michelle Williams is a ‘nobody’ or ‘forgotten’. This idea was challenged by supportive comments from fans who appreciate and respect her contributions to music.

One user in the ShadeRoom comments said, “I love that she can joke on herself but baby, we know us some Michelle.” Another user commented, “She’s apart of a legendary group, she’s solidified! Glad she can joke about it and have fun. Job well done.”

However, many viewers underscored the message of the ad with one X user sharing that they had to look up who Williams was.

The Uber advert with Michelle Williams is spot on. I had to google who she is hehe — FreoLou⚓🤘🛫⚖️ (@FreoLou) March 12, 2024

Asking a celebrity to do this type of commercial can be quite risky. It feels almost disrespectful to have someone acknowledge their lack of fame in comparison to the records they sold. One user on X linked Williams’ advertisement to David Beckham’s recent Stella Artois ad, noting, “PS: Don’t bother if you didn’t know who Michelle Williams was or could not identify her in the ad. I did not, incidentally.”

February 28, 2024: Australian ad for Uber One membership, featuring Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams as a celebrity who gets ignored by people. Agency: Special Group, Sydney.



March 12, 2024: New global ad for Stella Artois, featuring David Beckham who is overlooked by… pic.twitter.com/9UrXQVC3t2 — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) March 15, 2024

Maybe it hurts too much to see Williams’ hopes soar and shatter, three times in thirty seconds. Though this scene unfolds in a commercial, it likely mirrors a reality for under-recognized artists. Despite the commercial’s outward joyfulness, the underlying truth amplifies the somber themes. Yet, it also provides an opportunity for more people to discover who Michelle Williams truly is.

To avoid confusion when looking her up, it’s essential to include her first name Tenitra, distinguishing her from the other actress who shares the same name.

Recognition of a celebrity varies from person to person often influenced by individual familiarity. How a celebrity views their level of recognition is shaped by their individual experiences. Fortunately, Tenitra Michelle Willams’ advertisement serves as a testimony to her healing journey. In a candid expression of emotions in The Shade Room’s comment section, she acknowledges her journey toward peace and expresses her joy in filming the comedic commercial.