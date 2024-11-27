TikTok Thanksgiving Dishes Sure to Bring the Dead Turkey Back to Life  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Bisons! An important time of the year is coming up. Thanksgiving is this week and if you haven’t already arranged your menu…keep reading because we have some dish ideas from TikTok that will impress everyone at the dinner table! TikTok has become a source for many different creators to share their recipes with the world and thankfully, these recipes will be perfect for your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving festivities. The holidays might be about the beloved family recipes that have gone through many generations, but it doesn’t hurt to try some non-traditional sides to accompany the bird of the hour.

Tini’s Terrific Mac

TikTok has now become the place where people can find all the recipes they need. Chef Tineke Younger, better known as Tini, has a famous mac and cheese that will most likely be on almost everyone’s tables this year. The chef received over 125 million views on her video of the classic side in 2023, and her 2024 version has reached about half the views of last year’s. One of the major differences in her mac is her use of cavatappi pasta instead of the traditional elbow pasta shape. Tini has even influenced others like Monet Mcmicheal to recreate her recipe with the beauty influencer saying the side dish was “Yummy,” and an “A million out of ten.”

@monetmcmichael ik i didnt need to tell u but u need to try @Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥 mac n cheese recipe but like HELLOO!!! prepping for friendsgiving 😬💕 cooking w montaj @TAJ

Bite Size Brie Puffs

Aside from that crowd favorite dish, here’s a popular recipe by user @babytamago in which she makes French onion brie puffs with fig jam, as part of her “Everything But the Turkey” series. In these videos, Katie Zukhovich makes unique Thanksgiving side dishes and appetizers. The French onion puffs dish includes caramelized onions, brie cheese, puff pastry, and pre-made fig jam! Users on TikTok are saying that they will be making it this Thanksgiving, and some are even saying they’re going to make it for Christmas parties. We all know how painful it is to wait until dinner is done, so these brie puffs are the perfect in between appetizer!

Budget Friendly Bacon Wraps

It’s easy for spending to get crazy during the holiday season, especially when it comes to food. If you don’t want to break the bank, but still want something quick and tasty, @dollartreedinners whips up some bacon-wrapped pineapple bites using ingredients from the dollar store. This simple three ingredient recipe will be perfect for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. The creator behind the account has many other recipes for the season if this one doesn’t meet your fancy.

Awesome Au Gratin

And if your family are huge fans of mashed potatoes, switch it up and suggest some cheesy potatoes au gratin! With over 800,000 views, @spoonfulofsi shows how to make the most delicious potatoes au gratin. The dish includes Yukon gold potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, gruyere cheese, garlic, onions and all the ingredients needed to make the perfect cheesy sauce that will be layered between the sliced potatoes.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to blend cherished family traditions with exciting new flavors that bring everyone to the table. This is also a great time to try some outlandish dishes on your friends. So, grab your apron, scroll through your feed for inspiration, and get ready to make this holiday one to remember!