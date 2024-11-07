Taste of Fall: The Best Fall-Inspired Menus in the DMV

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

As autumn sets in, local restaurants in the DMV area are embracing the season by curating menus that celebrate the flavors of fall. From pumpkin-infused dishes to warm spiced beverages, these offerings highlight seasonal ingredients and evoke the warmth and comfort of this time of year. In this article, we’ll explore four exciting fall-inspired menu items from popular eateries in the DMV, showcasing how chefs are reimagining classic recipes to capture the essence of autumn.

Ted’s Bulletin: A well-known DC staple, this contemporary American restaurant is famous for its unique brunch items and delicious bakery offerings. With the addition of fall menu items like caramel apple cheesecake, fried caramel apple pie, and apple Ted-Tarts, the dining experience at Ted’s Bulletin is elevated even further.

District Doughnut: Recognized as the “Best Doughnut in DC” for eight consecutive years, District Doughnut was founded by local residents and is known for crafting some of the world’s most delicious gourmet doughnuts. This autumn, they are offering enticing flavors like sweet potato pie, caramel apple streusel, and maple butter pecan.

Ice Cream Jubilee: Although ice cream is often thought of as a summer treat, this popular ice cream shop makes it impossible not to indulge year-round. In October, the highly anticipated pumpkin honeycomb flavor made its return, alongside other favorites like maple walnut, which features a buttery maple base with crunchy nuts, and a decadent pecan pie flavor that blends sweet cream with pieces of classic pecan pie. These delicious flavors provide a delightful way to celebrate the season and enjoy the comforting tastes of fall.

Sunday Morning Bakehouse: Located in Maryland, Sunday Morning Bakehouse offers a delightful selection of seasonal items on its fall menu. Guests can enjoy pumpkin spice muffins, rich apple cider donuts, and warm cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese frosting. Other highlights include buttery pecan pies and spiced pear tarts, perfect for savoring the flavors of the season. Additionally, the bakehouse serves specialty drinks like caramel apple lattes and chai teas, creating an inviting atmosphere to enjoy the cozy autumn vibe.

Written by Ayanna Tavares