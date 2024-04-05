Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Culture > News

Social media aflutter amid NY, NJ earthquake 

Alana Matthew
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.
An earthquake shook much of the East Coast with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered in Lebanon, New Jersey, and was felt in both New York City and Philadelphia and as far as Baltimore. New York City’s emergency notification system posted on socials that it had no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

While thankfully there were no reports of injuries or major damage, New Yorkers did what we do best and made the slightly traumatic and scary experience a flurry of jokes and laughter. 

X, formerly known as Twitter, was the first place residents ran to when they felt the earthquake around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. 

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the first earthquake NYC has felt since 2011.

https://x.com/mfbenji/status/1776261070568743389?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/ditzkoff/status/1776258116222345672?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/michellcclark/status/1776255490328088888?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/cody_wimmer/status/1776257119953494029?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/empirestatebldg/status/1776254633599480130?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/creezus_/status/1776258614547632483?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

https://x.com/laylology/status/1776259942208467401?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q 
https://x.com/roywoodjr/status/1776259595356266861?s=46&t=AlrICowphg97AsmH_5Pk5Q

Alana Matthew is a senior journalism major and sociology minor at Howard University. Alana is currently the editor-in-chief of the Her Campus Howard section and chief copy editor for The Hilltop. Alana is also a former intern at the Science Based Targets initiative, ABC News, and Bloomberg. Post graduation, Alana intends to continue working as a journalist for a magazine or newspaper. Digital Portfolio: https://alanamatthew2003.wixsite.com/digitalportfolio