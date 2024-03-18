Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Even though Black History Month has concluded, the acknowledgment of new releases of Black movies and TV shows persists. If you’ve been seeking a compelling binge-worthy show or movie, your search ends here. Highlighting the presence of Black actors, Black issues, and Black excellence is the common thread among all the titles listed.

Starting with “Mea Culpa,” available on Netflix and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie stars Kelly Rowland as “Mea Harper,” a defense attorney representing “Zyair Malloy,” who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend. This thriller and drama-filled film will keep you on the edge of your seat as tension escalates.

“BET Plus” presents “Kemba,” based on the true story of Kemba Smith fighting for her life after being sentenced to 24.5 years in jail as a college student who became involved with the wrong crowd and fell in love with a drug kingpin.

“B.M.F.” is a dramatic two-series show starring Demetrius Flenory and produced by 50 Cent. Aired on Starz, this series, based on true events, portrays the crime and danger faced by two brothers from Detroit as they rise to power in the illegal drug and money laundering business.

Regina King stars in the Netflix production based on the iconic story of Shirley Chisholm, highlighting her role as the first African American congresswoman and her presidential campaign journey.

“All the Queen’s Men” is a three-series drama starring Eva Marcille as “Madam.” Aired on BET Plus, the series follows Madam, a successful African American nightclub owner who recruits individuals seeking success and wealth, leading to clashes in both their personal and professional lives.

These TV series and movies offer diverse narratives, each captivating in its own way. Hope you’ll check one out of these black movies and TV shows. 

