Mastering the Work-School Balance: 4 Tips for Success  

Balancing a part-time job as a full-time student can be difficult. You likely want to put your best foot forward in both spaces, so here are 4 tips on how to do so!

Be realistic – College is an investment. For it to pay off, you need to be willing to dedicate your time and energy. If working is genuinely not feasible, you need to be honest with yourself so that you never compromise your education!

Keep a detailed schedule – Using a planner, calendar, or notepad, can all be efficient and helpful mechanisms for keeping a detailed schedule. By writing out due dates for assignments, dates or times for meetings, personal obligations, and your work schedule, you’re creating a visual aid that in turn, will ensure that you’re organized and not missing out on any important deadlines or commitments.

Rely on your support network – Whether it’s your first year at Howard or you’re approaching alumni status, you must rely on your support network. Even more so if the duality of your responsibilities starts to hinder your success. Build rapport with your boss; make sure they understand and respect your academic journey. That way the likelihood of them providing you with reliance is greater. Also, be honest with your family and friends. If you’re struggling, be transparent and their advice and comfort could relieve you of some stress.

Maintain boundaries – When trying to manage such a hectic schedule, it may become taxing. Be upfront and honest with your manager. If your work schedule starts to interfere with your academia and your coin, be disciplined and focused so those moments when you’re not at your job are used to get that work done! Not to mention when your day is done, it’s done! For example, if at the last minute, your boss asks you to extend your shift, stand on those boundaries and don’t be afraid to say no. It’s time to go home, you have homework to do.

Written by: Ayanna Tavares