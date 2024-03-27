Kendrick Lamar Disses J. Cole and Drake on new Metro Boomin album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

On Friday, rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin dropped their collaborative album WE DON’T TRUST YOU on all major music streaming services.

Metro Boomin’s albums are often highly anticipated, with his unique production style coupled with an established artist’s cadence. His albums also pack star-studded features, and WE DON’T TRUST YOU is no different. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Rick Ross are just to name a few.

The song getting the most attention on the album is called “Like That” and features highly regarded artist Kendrick Lamar. Lamar’s appearances in the music industry are few and far between, with him being quiet since releasing his last album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022.

Fans were excited to hear from the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper but were nowhere near prepared for what he was about to say. On the “Everlasting Bass” sample, Kendrick Lamar comes out swinging, saying “F–k sneak dissin,’ first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

Many believe this is a direct hit to rappers Drake and J.Cole, who have a song together called “First Person Shooter” on Drake’s album For All The Dogs. On “First Person Shooter,” J. Cole says “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar have often been defined to be the three greatest rappers of the current generation, dubbed the “Big 3.” However, Kendrick’s frequent and long hiatuses combined with Drake and J. Cole’s recent collaborations have dimmed the focus on one of them.

Kendrick’s verse on “Like That” seems to be a stern reminder of the caliber of rapper that he is, and confirms that he does not wish to be compared or grouped with even the most popular of his counterparts. He ends his verse violently, saying “N—a Prince outlived Mike Jack’/ N—a, bum/ ‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Lamar makes it impossible to confuse who he is speaking about, sending yet another jab at For All The Dogs. This also demeans Drake’s recent accomplishment of tying pop legend Michael Jackson for the most number one Billboard Hot 100 charting singles by a male solo artist.

While the verse pumped many hip-hop fans up amid several brewing rap feuds, it also begged many questions. Although Drake and Kendrick have been known to not always see eye to eye, Drake and Future were thought to be industry best friends. They have a collab album of their own–What A Time To Be Alive–and Drake was just recently featured on Future’s hit WAIT FOR U. In addition, they are often spotted at events together.

Fans have also questioned whether or not J. Cole needed to be dissed as well, especially when the lines he said on “First Person Shooter” seemed to be in good faith. Granted, Lamar and Cole have been rumored to have a joint album together, sitting dormant to never be released.

Kendrick undoubtedly claims GOAT status, declaring “Motherf–k the big three, n—a, it’s just big me,” but fans continue to speculate about what truly started all this beef, and where it will end.

Hip-hop and rap lovers will soon have to pick sides, but until then, they have another Metro Boomin and Future album to look forward to.