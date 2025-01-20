HERStory: The Legacy and Life of Kyla Cole, The 81st Miss Howard University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Kyla Cole was born and raised in the famous city of Montgomery, Alabama. She later graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations in 2020. While at Howard, Kyla served as the 81st Miss Howard University from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, she served as the Miss Cathy Hughes School of Communications during the year of 2018-2019. Her work from The Yard to The Hill has played a tremendous part in what it’s like to be a role model for others. Carrying on the tradition of self-worth, determination, and courage, her sense of community fills the room. As you all read more about the legacy of Kyla Cole through this interview, I hope you are inspired as I am, and will be able to take what she demonstrates and apply it to your life.

CF: Interviewer – Camiyah Ford, KC: Kyla Cole

CF: Who or what inspired you to attend Howard University, and how has its legacy influenced your journey?

KC: I didn’t really have a who. My mom and stepdad went to HBCUs. My mother went to Xavier and my stepfather graduated from Morehouse. I attended a private high school and was one out of two Black people in my graduating class. We toured many universities. Then the time came to tour Howard University. It was an iconic snowstorm in 2015 during the time of my tour. Everything was shut down, and the buildings were closed. However, our tour guide still wanted to deliver her tour. She was dedicated to the university in a way I hadn’t seen anywhere else. When we passed the valley, there were still students studying during the storm. I thought it was crazy because I wasn’t used to the cold weather. They created a community in a place where the community did not have to be. That’s when I knew I had to be a part of that.

CF: How do you deal with the pressure of being “twice as good” in spaces where you are underrepresented as a Black woman?

KC:There will always be people who do not look like you. Diversity goes both ways and diversity is important for perspective. I surround myself with peers whose policies align with my personal beliefs, such as the importance of Black maternal health. It’s cool to be in office with someone who represents who you are and where you come from. Representative [Shomari] Figures is from Montgomery as well. The things he has worked for and the people he advocates for are something that I am truly passionate about. Always do your research and remember no one will advocate for you as much as you can for yourself.

CF: What has been your experience with self-care and prioritizing mental health as a Black woman?

KC: Working on the hill is not for the weak. Sometimes I work from Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You’re constantly moving around, learning new stuff, and it’s all in your head at one time. One second I could be talking to a healthcare sector, then an agricultural committee. You have to make sure your brain can wire itself to not forget everything you’ve heard, all while keeping the people for these policies you’re advocating for, in the forefront. I’ve been on the hill for almost 5 years. I haven’t quite figured it out yet. However, I pray a lot and fast a lot. I read my bible versus on my desk. If I feel overwhelmed, I go back and remember that the work that I am doing is important. It gives me the push to keep going.

CF: Who are the women in your life—whether at Howard, in your family, or historically—that has inspired you the most, and why?

KC: I feel like I probably had a lot along the way. Of course, my mom has inspired me a lot. My aunts, parents, and who I surround myself with have a huge impact on who I have grown up to be. I remember coming to Howard and it was a Rep Your City event. I was standing in the back with the only one wearing a shirt representing Montgomery, Alabama. Then Miss Howard at that time told me to come with her. She later took me to the front and it forced me to be bold. I was very shy and it loosened me up a little bit. I’m not sure if I later became Miss Howard because of her or a CampusPal because of her. But she gave me confidence that encouraged me throughout my college journey.

CF: What is one major piece of advice you would give to a freshman at Howard University?

KC: There is a reason why you are in this position. Have faith and learn. College is more than just receiving a degree. It’s a sense of building a lifelong community.

CF: How has networking shaped your journey? Has Howard played a role in your present day?

KC: The alumni network is ridiculous. Vice President Kamala Harris even went to Howard! I’ve received full jobs by emailing and reaching out to people. Networking is your superpower, networking is important, it’s your net worth. Just think about it, if you never reached out, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

CF: When people see or hear your name, What is something you want to be remembered as? What would you want for people to instantly associate Kyla Cole with?

KC: Even when you came for Howard on the Hill I physically could not be present. I wanted to make sure I was there although I had injured my wrist. I still wanted to be a resource. I virtually came in and wanted to still show my presence to you all. I want to inspire students at Howard to still fight. I want others to see me as an alumni who actually cares. It’s people from Howard who fought and marched for justice and that’s why I work so hard. I care about genuine human connections. And the sense of community that I felt at Howard is what I want people to remember me as.

From her humble beginning in Montgomery, Alabama, to her hard work on Capitol Hill, Cole has served her community with much grace and determination. Her reflection on community development, mental health, and faith lies deeply in what it means to be a leader. Kyla’s story serves as a reminder that leadership is more than just titles; it’s also about the connections and empowerment one leaves behind. Bold, caring, and inspirational, she epitomizes Howard University’s heritage, which will surely continue to influence lives for years to come.