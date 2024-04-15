This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

During these two weeks marking the conclusion of classes at Howard University, students find themselves at various junctures of their academic journeys.

Freshmen, navigating their first year in the collegiate sphere, sophomores contemplating their midway point, and upperclassmen, particularly seniors, preparing to depart Howard for the next chapter of adulthood, collectively experience the stress inherent in wrapping up the academic year on a strong note.

Summer plans for college students vary widely, ranging from immersion in their chosen field, traditional 9 to 5 employment, to securing internships. Regardless of individual pursuits, carving out time for leisure, such as attending a nearby concert, can enhance enjoyment and relaxation during the break.

Attending concerts not only entertains but also provides tangible benefits for mental health. Studies have shown that concerts reduce stress, foster social connections, improve brain function, and mitigate depression, making them a valuable means of self-care without even realizing it.

Numerous artists spanning diverse genres will embark on tours this summer, potentially bringing their performances to a city near you.

One such artist, Gunna, will kick off his “Bitter Sweet Tour” from May 4 to July 27, including a stop at Broccoli Fest in the DMV, a two-day festival featuring a range of his songs, including the new single “Prada Dem” featuring Gunna and Offset.

Special guest Flo Milli will join Gunna in launching the summer festivities. Gunna has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to allocate $1 from each ticket sold to support inner-city initiatives in Atlanta, GA, through his non-profit organization, “Gunna’s Great Giveaway.”

Bryson Tiller, a favorite among many students since his campus visit, will commence his tour on April 27, running through June 12, offering audiences an array of his hits.

Fans of Nicki Minaj can catch her on the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” which began on March 1 and continues through July 12, with performances scheduled in various locations.

Mariah the Scientist tour, “To be eaten alive” began Feb. 1 overseas and continues up until May 3. Her tour covers cities all over the US and even international destinations like London.