California Wildfires: Ways to Support Affected Communities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

On January 7th, 2025 — fires erupted in the Palisades and Eaton neighborhoods of California. Since then, devastating wildfires have spread across 40,000 acres of Los Angeles, destroying homes and tragically claiming the lives of around 25 people. Wildfires have been more frequent in recent years due to rising temperatures and dry conditions fueled by climate change. The last major wildfire to devastate California was in July 2021. The Dixie Fire wildfire, which burned in Northern California, destroyed nearly 980,000 acres and lasted 104 days.

While California-based relief groups are on the frontlines, there are many ways you can offer support to victims from your community. Global Giving is a nonprofit in the Washington, D.C. area that provides relief resources nationally for victims of natural disasters. They also have an office on 15th St. NW in downtown D.C., making it easier to connect with them for more information, or to contribute directly.

You can also connect with individuals in your community to see if you can provide personal support or if they can direct you to additional initiatives. On social media, consider reposting verified campaigns or GoFundMe links to spread awareness to your audience. However, it’s important to be cautious of potential scams. Always, thoroughly vet any fundraising campaigns before donating.

At Howard University, the Howard California Club is a great resource for wildfire updates and donation efforts. They’ve also created an Amazon wish list located in their bio for anyone to buy essential items for donation. Additionally, you can organize or participate in local fundraising events, supply drives or virtual campaigns for relief efforts. Any contribution can make a significant impact.

Organizations You Can Donate To

Here is a list of some national organizations that provide rapid relief response to communities and surrounding areas affected by the wildfires. These groups have been vetted by Charity Navigator according to CNBC.