Black women won big at this year’s NAACP Image Awards

Black women won big at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Sunday with notable wins for Quinta Brunson, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and India Ria Amarteifio.

The NAACP Image Awards has long served as an opportunity for Black actors and actresses to get the recognition they deserve and have been snubbed for during the award season. It began in 1967 and has since awarded many Black entertainers for their achievements and impact on representation.

“The Color Purple” dominated in various award categories winning Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture and more. Henson, who played Shug Avery, won for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who played young Celie, won for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture.

Barrino, who played Celie, won for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and gave a touching acceptance speech thanking the role for growing her, her mother for giving an “excellent” lead by example, and God through a brief rendition of “To God Be the Glory.”

“This does not make me but I thank you for it,” Barrino said lifting her award. “But everything that I went through, God and only God.”

“Abbott Elementary” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” also took home multiple awards for their leading Black ladies. Amarteifio, the youngest nominee in her category, took home Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series with the show itself winning Outstanding Drama Series.

“Abbott Elementary” won for Outstanding Comedy Series and Brunson won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” had a similar trend as it not only won Outstanding Animated Series but icon Kyla Pratt won for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for TV.

Tons of other Black women won in various TV and Film categories including Ayo Erbirib for “The Bear,” Michelle Buteau for “Survival of the Thickest, ” Chloe Bailey for “Praise This,” Gail Bean for “Snowfall,” and most excitedly Leah Sava Jeffries for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

The musical categories also had a big night for Black women with key wins for Victoria Monet, H.E.R, gospel artist Kierra Sheard, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones and Tems.

Black women won across all categories at this year’s NAACP Image Awards with others including podcasting, literary works, writing, directing, documentary, costume design, makeup and talk show.