College students and graduates are left pondering their eligibility for student loan forgiveness following the revelation of President Biden’s forgiveness initiative, totaling $6 billion.

In a statement issued on March 21, President Biden announced that 77,700 borrowers would receive email confirmations regarding the cancellation of their student debt. According to a White House statement, eligibility for the forgiveness program is extended to those employed in school systems, nursing, and firefighting.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to extend relief to an additional 77,700 borrowers who have contributed to their communities through public service,” said James Kvaal, the Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. “We trust this relief will offer borrowers and their families much-needed respite.”

The weight of student loans proves burdensome for many, prompting President Biden to diligently pursue solutions for student loan forgiveness. The financial strain of loan repayment significantly impacts adults, hindering their ability to make purchases such as cars or homes and inhibiting investment opportunities.

In my opinion, despite past forgiveness notices for student debt, I felt a sense of helplessness upon hearing Thursday’s news of President Biden’s decision to allocate funds exclusively to those employed in the school system, nursing, and firefighting.

What about individuals like myself? I attend an HBCU with tuition totaling 30K annually, and as a sophomore already burdened with significant debt, I find myself in a hard position. While I diligently apply for scholarships and annually complete my FASFA, is it sufficient when due to my parent’s combined income, I received little to no aid?

The pressure weighs heavily on me as a first-generation college student to excel academically while relentlessly pursuing scholarships. I am aware that once I graduate, the loan repayment will swiftly occur. Speaking from personal experience, I do not intend to diminish efforts made to alleviate student debt, but for individuals like myself, the prospect of financial debt is a daunting reality.

As a sophomore, I am already strategizing how to graduate debt-free by 2026. No one should endure the stress of financial insecurity, especially in pursuit of education. I often feel that students are set up to fail deliberately in debt due to the cost of higher education.

An alternative approach to the student debt crisis is the newly established SAVE program, spearheaded by President Biden and Vice President Harris. The program, as outlined by the White House, bases payments on income and family size rather than the loan balance, ultimately forgiving remaining balances after a designated period.

SAVE is projected to reduce monthly payments for numerous borrowers, preventing balance inflation due to unpaid interest and expediting the path to forgiveness.

As time progresses, it is hoped that more inclusive programs will emerge, ensuring debt relief accessibility for individuals regardless of their status post-graduation.

Each administration should continue advocating for student loan forgiveness, recognizing that nearly all individuals encounter some form of post-college debt.