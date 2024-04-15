“A Different World” HBCU College Tour Stops By Howard University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

On Tuesday, the “A Different World HBCU College Tour” made its second stop at Howard University to celebrate the legacy and impact of HBCUs and kickoff Resfest.

The hit sitcom “A Different World ” ran from the late 80s to the early 90s and follows a group of college students attending a fictional historically Black college, Hillman College. This show highlights the rich culture of HBCUs through the lens of young Black students pursuing higher education while also addressing important social issues such as racism, sexism, and domestic violence.

The success of “A Different World” has increased the visibility of HBCUs in a positive light and has influenced other young Black students from multiple generations to attend HBCUs.

Over 35 years since the show’s premiere, the cast of “A Different World ” is now touring different HBCU campuses to discuss the show’s great impact and the importance of HBCUs in today’s society.

On each campus, the cast has a panel discussion to reflect on their time on the show and allow students to ask questions about their experience.

Before the panel discussion, Howard University Residence Life hosted a pre-event celebration called “The Hillman Takeover” to begin Resfest activities. Resfest is a week-long competition event among the residence halls on campus.

At “The Hillman Takeover” student representatives from each dormitory participated in several games and activities to gain points for their residence hall for Resfest. These activities included a fashion competition, music trivia, and step and stroll performances.

