Your Must-Have Beach Reads This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With summer fast approaching, I for one am getting ready to spend every free moment this vacation lying under the sun with a good book. There’s no better book to get covered in sand than a good old guilty-pleasure book. My personal favorites are sappy, #Booktok-style romances, and addictive James Patterson crime mysteries. You don’t need to be spending this summer by the sea and sand to enjoy these amazing books!

1)Beach Read by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is a go-to author for the quintessential beach read. This aptly-titled book will entertain you but also warm your heart and soul with its realistic yet sweet romance.

2) The Summer I Turned Pretty Series by Jenny Han

Does this even need an explanation? This entire series will have you hooked all summer, whether or not you’re actually by picturesque white dunes like the fictional Cousins Beach.

3) Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan

This one put me in tears. Pick up this read for a beautiful beachside romance that will stay with you long after you put it down!

4) Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan

Another Annabel Monaghan read that brought out my waterworks. This touching book will teach you about the real meaning of true love-both for others and yourself.

5) Happy Place by Emily Henry

Emily Henry does it again with Happy Place. No corny, stereotypical beach read has ever made me cry so much. It goes so beyond the “fluff” typically associated with a beach read-it struck me deeply and I couldn’t recommend it more.