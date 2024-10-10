Your Guide to the Perfect Freshman Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Everyone has that one song they put on and immediately are brought back to a certain period in time. Whether it be the song you played every day while driving around in the summer, or the song you listened to after your high school graduation, I have no doubt that every song you used to love brings back memories.

As a Freshman starting a new chapter of my life, I see no better way to reign in this new era than to make a playlist. Here are some songs I feel perfectly fit this season of my life right now.

Would That I by Hozier

Although I first discovered this song during my Junior year of high school, it wasn’t until this month that I fell in love with it. While mindlessly scrolling on TikTok, I saw an edit of Normal People with Would That I playing in the background; It must have been the first happy Normal People I had ever seen, showing Connell and Marianne happy just being in each other’s presence. The song makes me think of rebirth, and falling in love with life. My favorite line is most definitely, “Fell in love with the fire long ago”.

Big Constellation by Poi Dog Pondering

About a week before I left for school, my dad put this song on blast while I was in the car with him. He said he saw Poi Dog Pondering live in the 90s, and the person next to him turned around and said, “this is the song of the decade”. Now I don’t know if I would describe this as the song of the decade, but it is definitely great. The progression of the song is beautiful, which I think makes it the perfect song to listen to while walking to class.

Robbers by the 1975

Honestly, any song by the 1975 is great to have as a part of your walking to class soundtrack. I interpret this song’s meaning as striving for something and always wanting more. Along with the theme this song suggests, the production of the instruments is so unique, which is why it is one of my favorite songs of the season.

Crash Into Me by Dave Matthews Band

I heard this song in the car with my mom dozens of times before, but I did not truly appreciate it until the song was played in “Lady Bird”. Since then, I’ve associated this song with coming of age. Therefore, I think it perfectly connects with this time in my life; finally realizing and truly feeling that I’m growing up.