During the hustle-bustle of the holidays, Boston’s Seaport District provides visitors with the opportunity to have some fun as the area transforms into a winter wonderland, filled with vendors, lights, food, and much more. Located at 100 Seaport Blvd, Snowport is a highlight of the season for residents of the Boston area, small business owners, and tourists.

This year, Snowport opened for the sixth consecutive year on November 8th. It is open seven days a week (with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas) until December 29th, providing visitors with plenty of flexibility to find time to go, and the opportunity to make multiple returns.

2024 marks one of the Snowport’s most successful years yet as seventeen dining options and over one hundred small business are being represented at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artisans are able to show off not only their hard work, but their creativity, as items from specialty pottery to handcrafted chocolates are on display and for sale. With a 10,000-square-foot dining space, visitors have plenty of space to sit and enjoy an atmosphere characterized by community.

While the Holiday Market is often considered the main attraction, there is still plenty more to do! Every Monday, local acts grace the Snowport’s music stage with their presence. The Crafting Corner allows visitors to create holiday wreaths, ornaments, and more. There are also plenty of outdoor activities that are available to enjoy, including iceless curling and even a pair of lighting ceremonies. Light Up Seaport, the Snowport’s holiday tree lighting ceremony, is on December 6th, while its annual menorah lighting will wrap up the event on December 29th.

As someone who has been to Snowport before, I highly recommend taking the time to visit! It is a great way to ring in the winter season, and will definitely get you into the holiday spirit. There is truly something for everyone, and you will leave feeling grateful to experience such an uplifting environment.