Worcester’s Best Gluten-Free Eats

As someone who’s gluten intolerant, I try my best to stick to eating gluten-free foods so I can feel as good as possible. After moving into college two years ago, one of the ways I became acclimated with Worcester was by trying new restaurants. More specifically, spots that have gluten-free options to offer! After plenty of taste-testing, I have been able to narrow down some of my favorite places:

Mexican Food: Mezcal Tequila Kitchen

A burrito bowl or tacos made with soft corn tortillas are usually my go-to’s! Either of these meals goes perfectly with one of Mezcal’s many delicious drinks.

Italian Food: Via Italian Table

Via actually has an entire gluten-free menu, which is great to keep in mind if you are craving Italian food. Their chicken alfredo made with gluten-free pasta is one of my favorites!

Breakfast Food: Altea’s Eatery

The three-egg omelets at Altea’s are great gluten-free breakfast options. All of them are served with a generous portion of lyonnaise potatoes, ensuring that you will not go home hungry.

Clean Eats: NU Kitchen

Gluten-free bread is available for sandwiches, burgers, and paninis at NU Kitchen, leaving those who want to eat gluten-free with plenty of options. I personally recommend their bacon, egg, and cheese!

Burgers: The Fix Burger Bar

Topping off a customized burger with a gluten-free roll at The Fix is always a good idea. If you’d rather stray away from a classic burger, try one of their many burger bowls!

I’m so glad that I can say with confidence that Worcester is a gluten-friendly city! These restaurants only scratch the surface when considering the amount of options that are available to those who choose a gluten-free diet. I’m looking forward to trying more places!