If you have simply scrolled through social media over the last few weeks, you are likely aware of the fact that Wicked is now playing in theaters and is on much of the general population’s minds. In Gen Z terms, it’s safe to say that the film has “altered the brain chemistry” of many of its viewers, earning rave reviews and an abundance of overall praise. With this being said, you may be wondering, why exactly is Wicked so popular? Here’s the rundown:

Wicked not only appeals to younger audiences as pop star Ariana Grande plays Glinda, for example, but the story actually has a long history of entertaining audiences across various platforms. From works of literature, to the Broadway stage, and now movie theaters, Wicked has had a generational appeal.

Before the 2024 film, you may have heard of Wicked due to its recurrence on Broadway. Wicked first opened nearly twenty-two years ago, back in 2003. It has been deemed one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history, having been seen by over sixty-five million people. The musical’s themes of equality and friendship, for example, have won the hearts of an abundance of viewers.

The musical was heavily inspired by the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (which was based on the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz as well as its world-renowned film adaptation). Since Wicked’s origins can be traced back to over a century ago, the storyline has been known and loved by multiple generations.

Now, Wicked has been adapted into a film, and it’s a smashing success. As of December 4th, the National Board of Review has named Wicked the Best Film of 2024. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (as mentioned previously), Wicked is an enthralling story that taps into the musical’s classic and prevalent subjects of friendship and standing up to authority, for instance. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film’s story is conveyed through the perspective of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch, providing audiences with a new perspective, and allowing viewers to better understand a character that often possesses a negative connotation. Between the stunning visuals, high-quality music, and powerful themes, Wicked is a compelling film that spreads a positive message, which is something that the world has definitely needed.

While well over two hours long, this film doesn’t cover the whole story; this is only Part One! Part Two of Wicked will be released next year. Based on the critical acclaim of Part One, Part Two will likely be very anticipated. Personally, I can’t wait!