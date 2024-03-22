Why You Should Partake In Sweet Treat O’Clock

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

A few times a week, my friends and I love to meet up after a long day and grab something sweet to eat. Usually, this occurs fairly late at night; definitely after dinner and any time spent in the library. Our go-to spot on campus has always been Cool Beans. A bunch of new ice cream flavors have been recently added to their menu, which we have loved trying out with their wide variety of toppings. When we don’t feel like ice cream though, we tend to stop in the Lobby Shop to get some candy.

Funny enough, I have found that there is actually a universal term for this time frame, “Sweet Treat O’Clock.” I have heard the term being used both in-person and on social media, especially on TikTok. It makes me so happy to hear that a lot of other people enjoy partaking in Sweet Treat O’Clock, but it’s not only because I have quite a sweet tooth…

I am always up for carving out time in my day for Sweet Treat O’Clock since I feel as though it’s more meaningful than just a quick ice cream run. I consider this part of my day as a means of relaxation because it’s an opportunity to catch up with friends in a more quaint environment than that of the bustling dining hall. I am also able to focus on being present with people I care about without any major stressors (since I am usually done working for the day at this point). That being said, I 100% recommend making Sweet Treat O’Clock a part of your routine! It’s often the highlight of my day, and I have every intention of continuing to make time for it in the future.