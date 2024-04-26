Why Watching Golf Should Become Your New Pastime

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you had told me in December that I would voluntarily be sitting down for hours to watch golf I would have called you crazy. Growing up, my dad and cousin would always put golf on at any family gathering, leading to endless groaning from me until they put something else on. It wasn’t until last summer that I went golfing for the first time. Sure I had gone mini golfing or to the driving range before, but it was this past summer that I began to think that I could actually enjoy golf.

While home for winter break, I watched Full Swing on Netflix. Full Swing is a docu-series that follows a group of PGA golfers throughout their season. This series gave me a new look into the world of golf and made it ten times more interesting. You get personal looks into the lives of these golfers that makes them seem all the more human. The show also dives into many interesting storylines that are happening in the world of golf.

This new found interest in golf led me to end up tuning into The Masters this past weekend. For once, I found golf actually interesting. I was glued to the game and was constantly checking the leaderboard. Golf has quickly become a new favorite pastime of mine and I would highly recommend it to people looking for something new to get into.