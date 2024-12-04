Why it’s Okay to Take a Break (and How to Do It Guilt-Free)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When was the last time you took a real break? Most times, we are scared to take breaks for fear that it will put us at a disadvantage in our work and focus. But, I want to emphasize the importance of taking breaks as a form of self-care and overall balance.

Why Taking Breaks is Essential for Mental Health

Taking breaks is extremely important for our mental health. Going for long periods without taking any breaks can lead to a build-up of stress and potential burnout. This is what puts us at a disadvantage in getting our tasks done – whether that be school work, sports, or our jobs. I have had many experiences of burnout in my life due to trying to achieve unrealistic goals in a short period (both within my sport and academic goals). After lots of time and practice, I began to take frequent breaks from my sport to come back stronger and ready to reach my goals. The same thing goes for academics – this is why we need to have multiple breaks throughout the school year. Taking breaks also improves mood and emotional resilience, while also enhancing energy levels frequently.

Rest vs Laziness

A lot of the time, we mistake laziness for rest, which often makes us not want to take breaks. But, we are more bound to make mistakes and have reduced focus if we don’t take the breaks we need.

In order for us to take breaks and have them be guilt-free, it’s a good idea to try and alter our mindset. Remind yourself that breaks are not being lazy, but a necessity to function optimally. Additionally, telling yourself affirmations such as, “Resting now helps me perform better later”, can help remind us of its importance. Breaks are essential for our well-being and success as people.