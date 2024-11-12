This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

While I always enjoy Halloween, I can’t lie that I am a little happy that it is finally over. I feel like the stress of finding a costume, ordering it, and then making sure it comes in time starts to ruin the fun of it all. It’s safe to say that I am a little relieved that Halloween is over. Now it’s time for one of my favorite holidays, Thanksgiving. This year, I am looking forward to Thanksgiving more than ever. I’m excited to be home for a few days, sleeping in my bed and eating my mom’s cooking. I’m also excited for the big Thanksgiving dinner my mom is going to make and for my aunt, uncle, and cousin to visit. Thanksgiving involves a lot of family time which I am excited for after being gone for so long. The dinner that my mom makes on Thanksgiving always includes some of my favorite foods like mashed potatoes, pumpkin bread, and of course pumpkin pie and vanilla ice cream for dessert. Another one of my favorite things about Thanksgiving is that it is usually the sign that the Christmas season is on its way. Personally, I feel like I can’t get into the Christmas spirit or listen to Christmas music before Thanksgiving, so Thanksgiving is usually a sign that one of my favorite times of year is close by. Something that will be different this year is when we will get our Christmas tree. We usually get it a week or two after Thanksgiving but since I won’t be home then, we are going to have to figure out a different time.