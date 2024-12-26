Why I Am So Excited to Leave HC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This spring semester, I will be traveling abroad to Athens, Greece. For the past year, my emotions have bounced between nervousness, anticipation, anxiety, and hope, but for now, they seem to have come to a rest at pure excitement. As I was picking out a college my junior and senior years of high school, the study abroad programs offered was something I paid particular attention to. Greece had been a dream destination of mine for a number of years, and I really hoped to be able to study abroad in the country while in college. From my personal connection to the culture, to the incredibly historic and vibrant city, to my passions for Ancient Greek mythology and philosophy, I knew that Athens would be the perfect place for me to travel to grow both academically and personally. Holy Cross partners with CYA (College Year in Athens) and offers both year and semester long programs in the city that, unlike other abroad opportunities, focus on field-study instead of classroom based learning. So, for the majority of my Ancient Greek Sculpture course I will be visiting the Acropolis and various museums around Athens instead of being stuck in a class, looking at a powerpoint. For the past year, as the day of my departure grew ever closer, I began to get more and more nervous. I wondered if the people I share an apartment with will like me, if I’ll meet good friends, if I’ll enjoy my classes, how bad the culture shock will be, and if I will have the time of my life (that is so often advertised with studying abroad). Now, as my flight for Europe leaves in just over a month, I have never been so excited for something. I honestly cannot wait to leave Holy Cross this spring and have the experience of a lifetime. Although I know that it will be undoubtedly difficult at times and come with unforeseen happenings, I truly believe that the timing of this opportunity could not have come at a better time and I am beyond grateful to be able to have the chance to experience it.