Fall break has been on my mind since the second my parents left me during Parent’s Weekend. It’s not that I don’t like being here, it’s just that I’m so excited to be home with my parents and in my own bed. I’ve missed my parents a lot the past month so being able to have a whole week with them is very exciting for me. My parents and I are very close and spend a lot of time together so I’m looking forward to hanging out with them for a whole week. While my bed at school is nice, I desperately need a few nights in my comfy bed at home. My bed at home is one of my favorite things in the world. I am so excited for that first night of sleep. Another thing I am excited about is being able to see my friends from home. While only one of my friends has a full week like us, the rest of them are at least coming home for a weekend. I’m excited for the chance to hang out with my friends and talk about our different experiences over the past month. While it will be weird hearing my friends talk about friends that I don’t know, I am excited to learn about their college friends. I can’t wait to laugh with them because I’ve missed the jokes we have with each other. I feel like being home for a week after not having been home since August will be a very weird feeling. I’m curious to see how I will feel when I have to come back to school.