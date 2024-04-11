Why Easter is my Favorite Holiday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I absolutely love Easter. I know it is not one of the more popular holidays, like Halloween or Christmas, but I think it is the most underrated day of the year. First of all, it is a holiday to spend with family. I have a very small family (just my mom and me) but I cherish any time I am able to spend with her, especially for a special occasion. Next, the time of year. Spring is my favorite season and even though the date is different each year, Easter always comes as the weather begins to warm, the animals come out, and the trees and flowers start to come alive again. I love that it is a holiday that falls when time can be spent outside instead of just inside like the fall and winter holidays. Additionally, the food is fantastic. My mom and I are both amazing cooks and we always make a delicious meal no matter the occasion, and there’s just not many times when you can have pineapple on ham during the year. Also, the fun of Easter is completely underrated as well. Easter baskets filled with candy along with egg hunts make for some of the best holiday traditions, and even at nineteen years old, I always look forward to finding the eggs my mom will hide all around our house and yard. Finally, there is the meaning of Easter. While Christmas does hold the meaning of Jesus’ birth, Easter (to me) holds an even more important meaning. The message of Easter is the everlasting hope found within Jesus’ resurrection and the true joy found in a relationship with Him and the salvation found through God’s love.