Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer Should Be Your Next Fall Show 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I first started watching Buffy when I was scrolling aimlessly through Hulu looking for something to watch while I fell asleep. I clicked on the show because I had heard it was popular in the nineties, and thought it might be something fun and light that would help me fall asleep. However, I found myself watching Buffy through the night, telling myself each episode would be the last.

The show might be downright silly at times, but every episode is well-written and brings something new and interesting to watch. In each episode, Buffy and her friends must fight some sort of new enemy, ranging from vengeful witches to evil demons, swimmers turned sea monsters, and, of course, vampires. Every season Buffy faces a new foe that occasionally stirs up trouble, culminating in a larger battle near the end.

Besides Buffy being visually impressive through the practical effects and costuming, it contains an ensemble of entertaining and compelling characters. Sarah Michelle Gellar makes Buffy easy to relate to and sympathize with, and her character, a young girl forced out of her regular life to follow a destiny she cannot control, also shows a girl growing up under nonideal circumstances, making the story something many girls can relate to. While the writing in Buffy might sometimes contain outdated references and slang, it still serves as a fun and nostalgic show that is easy to follow and enjoy. If you are looking for something silly and lighthearted to binge-watch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer might be for you!